This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Free Thanksgiving Day Meals in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is a time for family, love, friends, donations, and a turkey and its fixings. These places want you to have the most wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, with people donating and donating their time it's such a beautiful thing to see. If you need it, these dinners are here to help.
Holiday Train Display rolls into The Monmouth Museum
The Holiday Train Display, in conjunction with Hackensack Meridian Health-Jersey Shore University Medical Center, rolls into The Monmouth Museum starting Saturday, Nov. 19 and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Monmouth Museum, located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, on the Brookdale Community College Campus is one of the...
How you can help unfortunate NJ residents this holiday season
This is the time of year when we start thinking about the people who are less fortunate. And New Jersey people are some of the most generous people in the country. Holiday charities bring out the best side of New Jerseyans. One of the most heartwarming gestures I have seen...
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
NJ residents captured the spectacular fall foliage
We're just about a week or so past peak and the colors of fall are quickly fading to grey in New Jersey. This year seemed to be one of the more colorful years of the past few. Leaf peepers all over the state got some pretty good shots of Mother Nature's display.
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Applaud Our Kids Foundation Soiree in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
It's a fantastic benefit for the local organization Zzak G Applaud Our Kids Foundation and they have a fun night for you to enjoy and help this great group to give local kids a chance at the arts. According to their website, "The mission of the Zzak G. Applaud Our...
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad
We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The prices of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
Make Plans To Visit The Best Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey
We have all kinds of restaurants in New Jersey. From family style to fancy, there is no doubt the Garden State has it all. And when it comes to expensive restaurants, our best is one of the best in the whole country. Expensive is an interesting word when it comes...
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
New Jersey Chocolate Expo offers sweet treats in Edison
The New Jersey Chocolate Expo offered an endless variety of sweet treats to chocolate lovers in Edison on Sunday.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Fantastic Fall Festival Happening Saturday in Lakehurst, New Jersey
Looking for something fun to do Saturday with a chance to win fabulous prizes and help a local charity? Then the Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest may be the thing for you this weekend. The Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest happen on Saturday, November...
mypaperonline.com
The History of Denville’s Santaland
It may be silent right now, but soon the activity on Clark Street in Denville will be bustling with activity. The Saturday following Thanksgiving, Santaland will officially open, and after the long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa is welcoming children and families again to his home away from home.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
