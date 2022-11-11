Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators dominate down low for their second win of the season
UNC Asheville was no match for the Gators down low as Florida scored 60 points in the paint to down the Bulldogs. The Gators attacked the basket all game with fast breaks to create constant chances in the paint. Florida found opportunities throughout the game with nine different Gators making an assist.
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
The Rashada Effect: Where Does Florida Recruiting Go From Here in 2023?
With Jaden Rashada now in the fold, which 2023 recruits will be worth monitoring for the Florida Gators moving forward?
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Florida
Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to make it 2 in a row over Florida. The Gamecocks are in Gainesville to take on the Gators. Before kickoff, South Carolina’s Twitter account revealed Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants with the traditional road white jerseys.
Gators Running Over Gamecocks in First Half, Lead 24-6
The Florida Gators impose their will on South Carolina in the first half to head into the halftime break leading 24-6.
Several Surprise Inactives Ahead of Kickoff
South Carolina will be without multiple offensive players when they take on the Florida Gators later this afternoon.
Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach
It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
CBS Sports
Florida vs. South Carolina: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Florida Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida will be seeking to avenge the 40-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 6 of last year.
Gator Country
PHOTO GALLERY: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on South Carolina
The Florida Gators are preparing for their final game at home in the Swamp for the 2022 season as they will take on South Carolina at 4 P.M. GatorCountry is live in the Swamp and brings you a photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators arrived at the stadium for Saturday’s game.
Independent Florida Alligator
Cocktail bar Madrina’s closes after 6 years
It’s the end of an era, some bar-hoppers say. Madrina’s, a downtown Gainesville cocktail bar, is set to close its doors for financial reasons after six years in business. The news became public via an Instagram post Nov. 4. Written by TJ Palmieri, the managing partner and one of three of Madrina’s owners, the post thanked the bar’s loyal customers, bartenders and other staff for all Madrina’s accomplished during its lifespan.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trevor Etienne torches South Carolina defense for 85-yard rushing TD
Trevor Etienne has been a fabulous freshman for the Florida Gators. Entering Saturday, the running back had rushed for 467 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first season, and during Saturday’s first quarter against South Carolina, Etienne added to those numbers. On 2nd and 10 from the 15-yard line,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville cat lover raises thousands for strays
Theresa Sumrall doesn’t spend her lunch breaks conversing with coworkers — instead, stray cats are usually her company of choice. Sumrall, 38, has spent almost 15 years working with Gainesville’s cat colonies — treating more than 200 homeless cats across the city through veterinary care, end-of-life care and occasional rehoming. Now, she’s turned to the community to ask for donations supporting her cause.
Builder
Sands Cos. to Develop New Build-to-Rent Community in Florida
Expanding into the Florida market, South Carolina-based Sands Cos. has announced plans for a new build-to-rent (BTR) development in Gainesville. The 22-acre site in a Gainesville suburb will include 212 one-, two-, and three-bedroom cottage-style apartment homes ranging from 510 to 1,693 square feet. First introducing detached, horizontal apartments in...
WCJB
University of Florida Hillel organizers hosted “Chomp hate” tailgate party
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The university of Florida Jewish community “Chomped the hate” at today’s tailgate. UF Hillel organizers introduced the campaign two days after antisemitic messages were displayed at the October 29th Florida-Georgia game. The tailgate was meant to encourage a sense of togetherness and support for...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘Red wave’ washes Florida, Alachua County stays true to blue in general election
With a host of familiar faces, a prophesied “red wave” and a pair of electoral changes in Alachua County, this year’s midterm election left its mark. Election Day is in the rearview, but race results and referendums will impact the local, state and national political landscapes for years to come. The Alligator analyzed general trends and takeaways from the midterm election and compiled the biggest storylines in the aftermath of Nov. 8.
WCJB
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
wuft.org
A community of modern-day garage bands thrives at a local Gainesville warehouse
The greatest underdog story in Gainesville doesn’t take place on the football field. It takes place at a modest Gainesville storage warehouse — where guitars alone wipe the floor with boxes and knickknacks. Walking the narrow alley of more than 30 storage units at the MiniMaxi Warehouse, the...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
