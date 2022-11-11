ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators dominate down low for their second win of the season

UNC Asheville was no match for the Gators down low as Florida scored 60 points in the paint to down the Bulldogs. The Gators attacked the basket all game with fast breaks to create constant chances in the paint. Florida found opportunities throughout the game with nine different Gators making an assist.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Florida

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to make it 2 in a row over Florida. The Gamecocks are in Gainesville to take on the Gators. Before kickoff, South Carolina’s Twitter account revealed Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants with the traditional road white jerseys.
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Cocktail bar Madrina’s closes after 6 years

It’s the end of an era, some bar-hoppers say. Madrina’s, a downtown Gainesville cocktail bar, is set to close its doors for financial reasons after six years in business. The news became public via an Instagram post Nov. 4. Written by TJ Palmieri, the managing partner and one of three of Madrina’s owners, the post thanked the bar’s loyal customers, bartenders and other staff for all Madrina’s accomplished during its lifespan.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trevor Etienne torches South Carolina defense for 85-yard rushing TD

Trevor Etienne has been a fabulous freshman for the Florida Gators. Entering Saturday, the running back had rushed for 467 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first season, and during Saturday’s first quarter against South Carolina, Etienne added to those numbers. On 2nd and 10 from the 15-yard line,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville cat lover raises thousands for strays

Theresa Sumrall doesn’t spend her lunch breaks conversing with coworkers — instead, stray cats are usually her company of choice. Sumrall, 38, has spent almost 15 years working with Gainesville’s cat colonies — treating more than 200 homeless cats across the city through veterinary care, end-of-life care and occasional rehoming. Now, she’s turned to the community to ask for donations supporting her cause.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Builder

Sands Cos. to Develop New Build-to-Rent Community in Florida

Expanding into the Florida market, South Carolina-based Sands Cos. has announced plans for a new build-to-rent (BTR) development in Gainesville. The 22-acre site in a Gainesville suburb will include 212 one-, two-, and three-bedroom cottage-style apartment homes ranging from 510 to 1,693 square feet. First introducing detached, horizontal apartments in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

‘Red wave’ washes Florida, Alachua County stays true to blue in general election

With a host of familiar faces, a prophesied “red wave” and a pair of electoral changes in Alachua County, this year’s midterm election left its mark. Election Day is in the rearview, but race results and referendums will impact the local, state and national political landscapes for years to come. The Alligator analyzed general trends and takeaways from the midterm election and compiled the biggest storylines in the aftermath of Nov. 8.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy