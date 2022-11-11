ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Activate Allen County to host Healthy Families Expo

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
 2 days ago
LIMA — Activate Allen County is hosting a 2022 Healthy Families Expo on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Convention Center in downtown Lima. All community members are welcome to attend.

Santa Claus will be in attendance along with reindeer, face painting, inflatables, vendors, balloon artists, 360 photos booth and more.

“It is a wonderful family-friendly event with a lot of things for almost everyone to come and get some great health education and some fun,” said Allen County Co-Director Josh Unterbrink. “If you like Christmas, health, wellness, fun and door prizes we have something for you.”

For more information contact Activate Allen County Co-Director Josh Unterbrink at 419-303-3387.

The Lima News

The Lima News

