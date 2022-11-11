ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills say decision on QB Allen is 'hour-to-hour' situation

By JOHN WAWROW
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qe7J_0j7SQAs000

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The decision on whether quarterback Josh Allen will play is an “hour-to-hour situation.,” Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, and he expects it'll come down to game time on Sunday.

McDermott wasn't ready to rule Allen out from playing the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (7-1) — even though he wasn't sure whether the quarterback would participate in the team's final practice of the week later in the day.

Allen has yet to practice after he sprained his right throwing elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

“We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here,” McDermott said. “Just looking at how he’s going to progress through the day, and as he goes through these different tests, medically, making sure that he’s able to check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here.”

The coach then provided a vague response when asked what he needs to see from Allen in determining whether Allen can play: “That’s probably getting too far down the road at this point or into the weeds.”

McDermott added: “Respectfully, we’ve just got to continue to take it through the day here and we’ll see. Listen, I’m going to do a great job of being a listener also in terms of listening to our medical team.”

The next update on Allen will come later Friday when the Bills release their final injury report.

McDermott ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), but that starting linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) “should be ready to go” after missing one game.

Allen hasn’t missed a start since sustaining a similar injury in 2018, which forced him to miss four games in his rookie season.

If he can’t go, the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) would turn over the NFL’s top-ranked offense in yards gained to journeyman backup Case Keenum. He’s a 10-year veteran who enjoyed his best season playing for the Vikings in 2017, when he went 11-3.

“Case is a true pro and we have all the confidence in Case and Matt Barkley for that matter,” McDermott said, referring to Buffalo’s two veteran backups. ”(Keenum) has earned all the respect in the world around here. And and I know he’ll be ready if called upon.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

Tom Brady fails as receiver in terrible Bucs playcall

Everything was going so well for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Coming off a dramatic last-second win last week over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, Tampa Bay rolled into Munich for the NFL's first-ever game in Germany with heat. Through the first half of the game, Brady looked like the Touchdown Tom of old, and Tampa Bay looked ready to shake off the grime of their ugly first half of the season.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings

Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
WSOC Charlotte

Brady has 'zero' remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen

MUNICH — (AP) — Tom Brady got a full dose of Germany on Friday when he was presented with Bavarian lederhosen before being questioned about his personal life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded that he doesn't feel remorse returning for another season. “Zero, no, definitely not,” Brady...
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

NFL MVP betting: Josh Allen continues to slide, as he is replaced in the top 3 by Tua

Not long ago, Josh Allen was the heavy favorite to win NFL MVP. The Buffalo Bills quarterback had minus odds to win. Allen isn't even in the top three of the MVP race after Sunday. The Bills lost their second straight game, and Allen threw a game-ending interception in overtime. That pushed him down the MVP odds, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa replaced him in the top three.
WSOC Charlotte

Can Vikings keep getting away with this? With Justin Jefferson and their other top-end talent, they just might

The Minnesota Vikings have been playing heart attack football. While it may or may not be sustainable, they have provided a valuable lesson for the 2022 NFL season: Having elite players really, really matters. On a whole, the Vikings are performing like a slightly above-average team, but when they get into crunch time situations they have a collection of players that can help pull them out of sticky situations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Week 10 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Time to respect Vikings, Packers bounce back on Christian Watson breakout & Mahomes' MVP case solidifies

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. This Sunday in Buffalo, NY, we may have just witnessed the game of the season and a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Minnesota Vikings won a wild 33-30 overtime matchup against the favorite Buffalo Bills in a game with wild goal line stands, incredible catches, insane fumbles and so many reversals of fortune, the win probability chart looked like a seismograph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings

With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy