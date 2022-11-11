Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
wrestlinginc.com
Special Early Start Time Announced For 11/25 AEW Rampage
The November 25 edition of "AEW Rampage" will be starting earlier due to two scheduled NHL games. The episode will be airing at 4 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM ET. It will be taped after the November 23 edition of "Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Face Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita on Next Week’s Live AEW Rampage
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has announced the first matchup for next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage. It will feature Eddie Kingston teaming with Ortiz against Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita. Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will be held live at the Prudential Center in...
411mania.com
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Results: Mafia Bella In Action, More
STARDOM held Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show and the standings for the Tag League below, per STARDOM::
411mania.com
Various News: Young Rock Viewership Drops Again, New WWE Merchandise, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of NBC’s Young Rock was down from last week, once again getting the lowest numbers of the series. The show had 1.311 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.795 million. It had a 0.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
411mania.com
The Usos Promise To Retain Tag Titles On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
In a post on Twitter, The Usos promised to retain their Undisputed WWE tag team titles and break the record for the longest reign. They will defend against the New Day on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. They wrote: “Tomorrow night, @WWE Smackdown live, Indianapolis, Indiana… We will make...
411mania.com
Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training
– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
411mania.com
411mania.com
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
411mania.com
Jay Lethal on Why Being in AEW Is a Godsend, How Long He Wants to Stay With Company
– During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed signing with AEW, the company buying ROH, and his belief in loyalty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on believing he’d still be in Impact Wrestling if he didn’t get fired: “If I...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
411mania.com
Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Takes Issue With AEW Dynamite Camera Work
This week on "AEW Dynamite," the popular "WarJoe" team was ripped apart when Samoa Joe took exception to his former partner claiming he was going to win every title in the company. That comment led to the Ring of Honor Television Champion nailing Wardlow in the back of the head with the title, but the moment was missed by AEW cameras, which is something former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said "you can make no excuse for" on his latest "Reffin Rant."
411mania.com
AEW Announces Bandido’s Signing
It’s finally official: Bandido is All Elite. Following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan confirmed that the former ROH World Champion has signed with the company. Bandido defeated RUSH during tonight’s show to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Khan wrote:. “Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What...
411mania.com
Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.
411mania.com
Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki Featured, This Weekend’s UWN TV Lineup
– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:. * UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana...
411mania.com
Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
