ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
NEWARK, NJ
wrestlinginc.com

Special Early Start Time Announced For 11/25 AEW Rampage

The November 25 edition of "AEW Rampage" will be starting earlier due to two scheduled NHL games. The episode will be airing at 4 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM ET. It will be taped after the November 23 edition of "Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line

WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
411mania.com

The Usos Promise To Retain Tag Titles On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

In a post on Twitter, The Usos promised to retain their Undisputed WWE tag team titles and break the record for the longest reign. They will defend against the New Day on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. They wrote: “Tomorrow night, @WWE Smackdown live, Indianapolis, Indiana… We will make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
411mania.com

Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training

– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
411mania.com

AEW Rampage Listed As Earlier Time Slot For Post-Thanksgiving Episode

AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The reason for this appears to be two NHL...
411mania.com

The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery

As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing

Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
PWMania

Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss

Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
411mania.com

Jay Lethal on Why Being in AEW Is a Godsend, How Long He Wants to Stay With Company

– During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed signing with AEW, the company buying ROH, and his belief in loyalty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on believing he’d still be in Impact Wrestling if he didn’t get fired: “If I...
411mania.com

WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Official Takes Issue With AEW Dynamite Camera Work

This week on "AEW Dynamite," the popular "WarJoe" team was ripped apart when Samoa Joe took exception to his former partner claiming he was going to win every title in the company. That comment led to the Ring of Honor Television Champion nailing Wardlow in the back of the head with the title, but the moment was missed by AEW cameras, which is something former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said "you can make no excuse for" on his latest "Reffin Rant."
411mania.com

AEW Announces Bandido’s Signing

It’s finally official: Bandido is All Elite. Following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan confirmed that the former ROH World Champion has signed with the company. Bandido defeated RUSH during tonight’s show to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Khan wrote:. “Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What...
411mania.com

Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE

As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW

– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy