This week on "AEW Dynamite," the popular "WarJoe" team was ripped apart when Samoa Joe took exception to his former partner claiming he was going to win every title in the company. That comment led to the Ring of Honor Television Champion nailing Wardlow in the back of the head with the title, but the moment was missed by AEW cameras, which is something former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said "you can make no excuse for" on his latest "Reffin Rant."

2 DAYS AGO