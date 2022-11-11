ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year. The Republican […]
Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader

(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race

Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
With DFL control, chances of Minnesota legalizing marijuana ‘have never been better’

For Forum News Service, Alex Derosier says, “With Democrats in complete control of Minnesota government, the chances of the state legalizing recreational marijuana appear the strongest they’ve ever been. For the past six years, the divided government in St. Paul was a roadblock to any efforts to bring legal pot to Minnesota. … While Democrats in the House and Senate have not yet rolled out their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz and prominent DFL lawmakers have already expressed support for legalization. On a livestream this week, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Walz told him legalization was one of the first things he hopes to get done when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3.”
Ellison claims victory in Minnesota Attorney General race

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday over Republican Jim Schultz. Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount. “Millions of dollars were spent to sow...
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
Ellison, Blaha win narrowly for AG and auditor; Simon headed to 3rd term

Keith Ellison retained a narrow lead early Wednesday in his bid to win a second term as attorney general, overcoming a vigorous challenge from Republican Jim Schultz in a campaign that pitted Ellison’s call to defend abortion access and maintain focus on consumer protection lawsuits against Schultz’s vision for an AG more dedicated to addressing crime.
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
Richfield moratorium illustrates the pickle cities are in when it comes to regulating THC

The most surprising outcome from Minnesota’s 2022 Minnesota legislative session was the (some say accidental) legalization of certain tetroahydrocannabionol (THC) edibles, a.k.a. pot gummies. As reported here by Peter Callaghan the policy originally intended to clarify rules around “Delta 8” – a milder, legal cannabis compound – but ended up legalizing the sale of a wider range of THC products.
Walz wins as Jensen’s counterpunch on crime, inflation didn’t appear to work in suburbs

Gov. Tim Walz won a second term Tuesday after a campaign that culminated in contrasts, with Walz leading in the polls amid a national mood that seemed to favor the GOP. Walz, a former congressman from the state’s southern-most district, defeated GOP nominee Scott Jensen, a maverick state senator and family physician who became a pandemic questioner with a national following. An expensive ad blitz by DFL-associated political committees painted Jensen as an extremist on abortion and taxes.
