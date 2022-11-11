ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallagher, the watermelon-smashing comedian, dead at 76: TMZ

By Brayden Stamps
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — Gallagher, the comedian famous for his iconic watermelon-smashing bit has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager told to TMZ.

Gallagher reportedly passed away while under hospice care sometime early Friday morning. His manager reports that the comedian’s cause of death was massive organ failure. Gallagher’s health had been in decline in recent years as the comedian suffered numerous heart attacks.

Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman in ‘Batman: The Animated Series,’ dead at 66

“Gallagher stayed on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone. hile Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story.”

Gallagher’s manger speaking on the late-comedian’s legacy

Gallagher’s iconic bit was a pitch for the “Sledge-O-Matic,” which was typically a large mallet that he would use to smash several items, most notably watermelons.

