Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort will open this week, marking one of its earliest season starts in nearly 20 years. The resort’s 72nd season of skiing and boarding will kick off this Friday through Sunday, November 11–13, following this week’s snowstorm system that dumped nearly five feet, or 50 inches, of snow over the past three days. Resort officials report that chairlifts 3, 5 and the Magic Carpet for lessons will be turning for the opening weekend. There will also be a grand opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. for the brand-new Triple Nugget Chairlift 1 installed this summer, and, if possible, crews will work to open up the Prospector Chairlift 7.

SONORA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO