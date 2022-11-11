Read full article on original website
SFGate
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
mymotherlode.com
Terrific Start To The Playoffs
Sonora defeated the Center High School Cougars 15-48 on Friday night to advance in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Sectional playoffs. Center received the opening kickoff and immediately had the Wildcats on their heels. On their first play from scrimmage, the Cougars completed a 55-yard pass from quarterback Robert O’Brien to wide receiver Joe Velasquez. Three plays later, Center would find the end zone to take an early 7-0 lead. The Wildcats answered on their possession with a touchdown from Noah Baker but missed the 2-point conversion, putting the score at 7-6.
Manteca, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Angels Camp, CA – A structure fire called out last night in Calaveras County left a home heavily damaged. CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in a single-story house in the 700 block of Gardner Lane near Easy Street, between Highway 4 and Murphys Grade Road in the area of Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp. Flames were shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
mymotherlode.com
Second Saturday In November Events
There are several events planned in the Mother Lode after Veterans Day, our list of the Friday, Veterans Day events, is here. It is Second Saturday in Downtown Sonora with music, crafts, chalk art and dancing. participating businesses will be open late as detailed here. The Center For A Non-Violent...
nomadlawyer.org
Modesto: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Modesto, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Modesto California. Modesto California boasts a number of attractions for visitors to explore. There are several museums and cultural centers located throughout the city. The Gallo Center for the Arts offers two performance venues. It also hosts a variety of events throughout the year,...
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
mymotherlode.com
Nearly Five Feet Of Snow Allows For Early Dodge Ridge Season Opening
Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort will open this week, marking one of its earliest season starts in nearly 20 years. The resort’s 72nd season of skiing and boarding will kick off this Friday through Sunday, November 11–13, following this week’s snowstorm system that dumped nearly five feet, or 50 inches, of snow over the past three days. Resort officials report that chairlifts 3, 5 and the Magic Carpet for lessons will be turning for the opening weekend. There will also be a grand opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. for the brand-new Triple Nugget Chairlift 1 installed this summer, and, if possible, crews will work to open up the Prospector Chairlift 7.
abc10.com
Tule fog set to make its first appearance of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The winter storm that caused days of valley rain and feet of mountain snow has finally exited the region. Although the storm is gone, its effects will still be felt, especially in the Central Valley. Clear skies, saturated soils and high relative humidity values will set the stage for the Central Valley's infamous tule fog to make its first appearance of the season. Tule fog is a very dense, soupy variation of radiation fog that forms in the Central Valley following wet weather.
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
Other items found with Alexis Gabe's remains in Amador County, Oakley police say
On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.
Fox40
San Joaquin seeking info on 1979 cold case
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a four-decades-old cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, Albert S. Lopez, then 64, was last seen on April 20, 1979 driving a dark tan 1966 International pickup truck. The sheriff’s office...
mymotherlode.com
Shakeup In Calaveras Election Races
San Andreas, CA — Thousands of late-arriving ballots have been counted in Calaveras County, and it has shifted the dynamic of various races. The latest count has Measure A, a one-cent sales tax for fire, falling below the needed 50% +1 needed for passage. There are now 10,030 votes in favor and 10,287 opposed.
mymotherlode.com
San Andreas To Hold Public Safety Meeting
San Andreas, CA – Residents in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County can learn how to start their own Neighborhood Watch group. County officials are hosting a public safety meeting next week. They detailed, “It will address the issues of increasing crime and a growing transient population in San Andreas.”
Man smashes into Stockton Police vehicles during pursuit
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — At 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, Stockton Police Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Cherbourg Way and Courtney Way, but the suspect failed to yield. A pursuit was initiated by police, but the suspect’s vehicle was quickly disabled. The driver, 22-year-old John Ruiz, then used his vehicle to strike […]
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
