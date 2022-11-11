ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Win Tickets to the Jacksonville Symphony - Rocky On Concert!

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUnQr_0j7SP7Gr00

Enter the boxing ring and take a jab at the World Heavyweight Championship with the original Rocky. Watch as the boxer goes from rags to riches in an empowering and musical story of the American Dream. As the Jacksonville Symphony performs Bill Conti’s legendary score, you’ll feel inspired, motivated and ready to overcome any obstacle.

Want to win a pair of tickets to the show on November 19th? Enter here for your chance to win!

Can’t wait to win? Get your tickets now at JaxSymphony.com!

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Suspect wanted in murder of local father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local family will try to celebrate Thanksgiving next week with an empty seat at the table. Shane Payne, a father of six, was shot and killed inside his home in August. All six of his kids were at home at the time. It has been...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Dogs treated by JFRD following Arlington house fire are OK

Jacksonville, Fl — A morning house fire in the Arlington area was brought under control quickly by Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews. Two dogs who were inside the home on Coldfield Drive were pulled to safety and treated for smoke inhalation. JFRD tells Action News Jax Jessica Barreto that both dogs will be OK.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO: Man shot, killed near Pine St., possible suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine St. JSO reports that around 2;41 a.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to the area in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located a man in his 30′s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
100K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy