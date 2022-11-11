Win Tickets to the Jacksonville Symphony - Rocky On Concert!

Enter the boxing ring and take a jab at the World Heavyweight Championship with the original Rocky. Watch as the boxer goes from rags to riches in an empowering and musical story of the American Dream. As the Jacksonville Symphony performs Bill Conti’s legendary score, you’ll feel inspired, motivated and ready to overcome any obstacle.

