Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks BIG HOME WIN vs. Detroit | Full Game Highlights (Nov. 11, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Detroit Pistons at home. Highlights from November 11, 2022. RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Julius Randle finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
RJ Barrett Shines in Knicks Win Over Pistons
RJ Barrett had his best game of the season leading the Knicks to a bounce-back victory over the Detroit Pistons. After a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks (6-6) returned home to play the Detroit Pistons (3-10) at Madison Square Garden as they debuted their “City Edition” jerseys and court, which were collaborated on by the Knicks, Nike, and Kith. With the new jerseys, the Knicks were able to take care of business and grasp the win in front of the home fans, with a final score of 121-112.
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
FOX Sports
Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid
Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
The Knicks Should Give Their Deep Bench a Shot
The Knicks are faltering on both ends of floor to start the season. It might be time to give some of their young two-way players a bit more burn. Youth has a way of energizing an otherwise stagnant offense in the NBA. Take the Oklahoma City Thunder, who just beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a wildly disappointing matinee game behind a huge game from their star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is only 24 years old, is just one key piece for an OKC team that has high hopes for itself in the near future, considering the number of draft picks they hold currently, and with the impact of Chet Holmgren remaining to be seen.
Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon.
Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game
Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a roster move.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes starting for Pistons Saturday night; Cory Joseph to bench
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayes has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change on Saturday. While Cory Joseph started in place of the injured Cade Cunningham to kick off the weekend, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, it'll be Hayes who gets the nod.
Knicks Offense Shines, Defense Falters in Loss
Unfortunately, the Knicks’ best offensive performance this season came alongside their worst effort on defense. The team lost 145-135 to the Thunder. It wasn’t a lazy Sunday afternoon at The Garden as the New York Knicks (6-7) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7) by a final score of 145-135 in an entertaining matinee. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scorched the Knicks defense; he finished with 37 points, five rebounds, and eight assists for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey tallied a triple-double—24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists; it’s his second triple-double at Madison Square Garden. For New York, Cam Reddish scored a team-high 26 points, while Immanuel Quickley had with 24 points and five assists off the bench.
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee
The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
Tatum scores season-high 43, Celtics beat Pistons 117-108
Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday.
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
