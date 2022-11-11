Read full article on original website
Related
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper
According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.
Yardbarker
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Set To Extend Young Star's Contract, Considered Future Top Player By Pep Guardiola
Rico Lewis is one of Manchester City's most promising young prospects, with the 17-year-old's talents only coming to light this season. The defender has been called upon to fill in the vacant right-back spot due to an injury to Kyle Walker. Since being promoted to the Man City senior team...
Yardbarker
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City
In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
BBC
Manchester City 1-2 Brentford: Pep Guardiola says Bees were the best team
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the "best team won" and his side "lacked the dynamic to play" following their 2-1 defeat by Brentford at Etihad Stadium. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 12 November at 23:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season
Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
BBC
Analysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
Familiar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. While Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
'I know what I’m capable of and I won’t let it put me down': Ivan Toney celebrates a brace for Brentford in dramatic late win over Manchester City, after admitting missing England's World Cup squad was a 'disappointment'
Ivan Toney said he won't let the disappointment of missing out on Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad put him down after his sensational double earned Brentford a last-gasp win at Manchester City. Toney scored a first half header and then a 98th-minute winner for the Bees as they beat...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Crystal Palace looks to make it three-straight Premier League wins when it visits an improving Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Eagles have picked off Southampton and West Ham and could head into the World Cup break soaring if...
Yardbarker
Arsenal don’t have the ‘mentality yet’ to maintain Premier League title bid
Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Arsenal will fall apart in the final weeks of the Premier League season, comparing our disappointing top-four attempt from last term. The Gunners were well on course to earn a place in the Champions League after a run of results which saw us not only sitting in third, but having games in hand over our rivals also. We need little reminder of how it ended however, with a dreadful end to the 2021-22 year which saw us beaten by Tottenham 3-0 as we slowly dropped out of the top-four.
Jude Bellingham Likely To Join Liverpool Or Manchester City Over Unattractive Manchester United
Jude Bellingham’s likely destination is either Liverpool or Manchester City. Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all hardly have a chance according to reports.
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham
Christian Eriksen has scored his first Manchester United goal and has given his side the lead against Fulham.
lastwordonsports.com
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Best Odds for November 12
With Newcastle United currently sitting in the top four, they invite an out-of-form Chelsea to St. James’ Park. With the World Cup break on the horizon, Graham Potter will be desperate to get one last win to turn things around. Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions for Final Game Before...
Comments / 0