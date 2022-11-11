Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Arsenal will fall apart in the final weeks of the Premier League season, comparing our disappointing top-four attempt from last term. The Gunners were well on course to earn a place in the Champions League after a run of results which saw us not only sitting in third, but having games in hand over our rivals also. We need little reminder of how it ended however, with a dreadful end to the 2021-22 year which saw us beaten by Tottenham 3-0 as we slowly dropped out of the top-four.

19 HOURS AGO