ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Family of slain Durham nurse remembers her during vigil, calls for safer workplace

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “She made a difference for every person and every heart that she touched,” Andrew Nyabwari said about his sister-in-law. Nyabwari also said June Onkundi, died doing what she loved most. Nyabwari said family, friends and colleagues who knew her gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham nonprofit hosting 10th annual winter coat drive

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham nonprofit is now accepting coats in its milestone 10th annual winter coat drive. Welcome Baby, the Durham program that is “committed to strengthening local families with children, ages 5 and under” is aiming to collect and distribute 400 coats to Durham County families.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Magazine talks the best steaks in town

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It isn’t just the sizzle with this month’s issue of Raleigh Magazine. CBS 17’s Bill Young talked to publisher Gina Stephens to get the answer to the age-old question, “where’s the beef?”. Also, “To Raleigh With Love,” a love letter...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store

A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor

Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
SILER CITY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Triangle cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions,...
DURHAM, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
luxury-houses.net

Stunning and Private Modern Estate at Its Finest in Raleigh, NC Hits Market for $2.495M

The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home featuring open-concept with natural light and expansive windows throughout now available for sale. This home located at 7145 N Ridge Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,702 square feet of living spaces. Call Emily Barbour (919-417-7777) – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy