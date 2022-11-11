Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
cbs17
Veterans turned firefighters: transition from armed forces to fire service
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The International Association of Fire Fighters says more than 20 percent of firefighters and medics nationwide are actually military veterans. And some of those veterans are working at local fire departments, too. “We try to train our recruits that it is combat, we call it...
cbs17
Family of slain Durham nurse remembers her during vigil, calls for safer workplace
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “She made a difference for every person and every heart that she touched,” Andrew Nyabwari said about his sister-in-law. Nyabwari also said June Onkundi, died doing what she loved most. Nyabwari said family, friends and colleagues who knew her gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham.
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
cbs17
Durham nonprofit hosting 10th annual winter coat drive
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham nonprofit is now accepting coats in its milestone 10th annual winter coat drive. Welcome Baby, the Durham program that is “committed to strengthening local families with children, ages 5 and under” is aiming to collect and distribute 400 coats to Durham County families.
cbs17
Raleigh Magazine talks the best steaks in town
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It isn’t just the sizzle with this month’s issue of Raleigh Magazine. CBS 17’s Bill Young talked to publisher Gina Stephens to get the answer to the age-old question, “where’s the beef?”. Also, “To Raleigh With Love,” a love letter...
chapelboro.com
Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store
A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
cbs17
Organization’s pop-up market held in Zebulon helps veteran-owned businesses
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Raven Coleman and Marianeth Crockett know what it’s like to make the transition from the armed forces to civilian life. “There’s nothing that teaches you on how to do it,” said Coleman. Both served in the military. Coleman spent four years in...
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
chapelboro.com
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor
Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
cbs17
Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
cbs17
How a combined barber shop, bar and t-shirt business is helping other veteran entrepreneurs in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE N.C. – From a trim, t-shirts and tattoos, to beer and beyond, Kraken-Skulls in Fayetteville isn’t your typical brick-and-mortar business. After 20 years of military service, Chad wanted to be his own boss. So, he opened Kraken-Skulls as an outlet that’s since grown into more than half...
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She Disappeared
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Taveta Hobbs. Taveta Hobbs and her baby brother Clinton were very close growing up. When they got older, Taveta wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces and joined the Navy in 1982.
Where to get free meals, deals on Veterans Day
What restaurants are offering free meals and food on Veterans Day 2022? Where can you get free meals on Veterans Day 2022? Applebee’s, Wendy’s and Denny’s are offering free meals for Veterans Day 2022.
cbs17
Triangle cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions,...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
It would cost Durham $17.4M to preserve its old police HQ. Is it worth it?
The city council is still undecided on what to do with the 4-acre site downtown.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning and Private Modern Estate at Its Finest in Raleigh, NC Hits Market for $2.495M
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home featuring open-concept with natural light and expansive windows throughout now available for sale. This home located at 7145 N Ridge Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,702 square feet of living spaces. Call Emily Barbour (919-417-7777) – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
