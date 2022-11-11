ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ

UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
Derek Simpson making early impact at Rutgers

Rutgers is off to a fast 2-0 start as it dominated the first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart. There are familiar faces in the starting lineup, although one of the first players off the bench is new to the college game. True freshman guard Derek Simpson has received a quick acclimation, averaging 24.5 minutes over the first two games.
After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Remnants of Toms River’s past are quickly fading, and this week, a Jersey Shore icon, Pisces Seafood, announced the longtime business has been sold. The family that has operated the business for 45 years announced this week they are retiring and selling the business. “It has been nothing short of an honor to serve you for the last 45+ years. From our long-standing retail partners, to those of you that made Pisces a common occurrence for your family, and everyone in-between, these last 4.5 decades wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” the Kurzynowski family posted The post After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ

A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
