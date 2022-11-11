Read full article on original website
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Rutgers wrestling thumps Clarion as newcomers shine, Scott Goodale secures win No. 200
It was a throwback night for Rutgers wrestling at the College Avenue Gymnasium, but the newness in the lineup shined as the Scarlet Knights thumped Clarion for a 29-4 win Friday evening in New Brunswick. Four wrestlers making their dual-meet debut for No. 21 Rutgers picked up their first career...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future
Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ
UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Derek Simpson making early impact at Rutgers
Rutgers is off to a fast 2-0 start as it dominated the first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart. There are familiar faces in the starting lineup, although one of the first players off the bench is new to the college game. True freshman guard Derek Simpson has received a quick acclimation, averaging 24.5 minutes over the first two games.
After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Remnants of Toms River’s past are quickly fading, and this week, a Jersey Shore icon, Pisces Seafood, announced the longtime business has been sold. The family that has operated the business for 45 years announced this week they are retiring and selling the business. “It has been nothing short of an honor to serve you for the last 45+ years. From our long-standing retail partners, to those of you that made Pisces a common occurrence for your family, and everyone in-between, these last 4.5 decades wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” the Kurzynowski family posted The post After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINNER! A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Mercer County, NJ
A lottery ticket which was sold at the 7-11 on Dutch Neck Road in Hightstown just a won $1 million jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. Well, I guess technically Tuesday morning’s drawing. The numbers for the $2 billion jackpot were supposed to be drawn on Monday night, but there were a few delays that took place which stopped the process of the numbers being picked.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day
A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day. Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
