Wall Township, NJ

mypaperonline.com

Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career

Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
DENVILLE, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – Non-Public A Final: CBA and Seton Hall Prep Battle for No. 1 in New Jersey

This Saturday morning, for the 22nd time in its storied history – the most of any program in state history – the Christian Brothers Academy will play in an NJSIAA group final. While the Non-Public A championship game has been cruel more than it has been kind to CBA, you’ve got to be in it to win it and the Colts have certainly won their fair share of state championships.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships

The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Derek Simpson making early impact at Rutgers

Rutgers is off to a fast 2-0 start as it dominated the first two games against Columbia and Sacred Heart. There are familiar faces in the starting lineup, although one of the first players off the bench is new to the college game. True freshman guard Derek Simpson has received a quick acclimation, averaging 24.5 minutes over the first two games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily News

Boxer Chuck Wepner, the inspiration for ‘Rocky,’ honored in Bayonne, N.J., with statue

The Bayonne Bleeder got bronzed. Chuck Wepner, the heavyweight slugger who inspired Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character when he shockingly knocked down Muhammad Ali in the ninth round of their 1975 championship bout, was honored Saturday with a larger-than-life bronze statue in his hometown of Bayonne, N.J. It’s a fitting tribute for the popular brawler known as the Bayonne Bleeder for ...
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Where Is Everyone?

You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
fsrmagazine.com

On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Toms River

The Sefer Torah was donated by R' Bentzy Gross, and given in to Kahal Ohr Aryeh Yisroel.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Water main break repaired in Middlesex County

A water main break along Ryders Lane in East Brunswick has been repaired, according to the township. Water service was expected to be completely restored by 4 p.m. Sunday, as water is being slowly reintroduced back into the system to restore the pressure, the town said. The water will also be tested and sampled for quality levels.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore.

