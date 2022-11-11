LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before. The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO