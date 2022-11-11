ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Child dies in Bell County house fire

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening. The house fire happened in Middlesboro. Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name. We will update this story when more information is...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple loses everything in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Search and rescue efforts continue after car goes into Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before. The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
DANVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: 17-year-old killed after car crashes into Kentucky River

UPDATE: (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On November 11, 2022 just before 10:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 7 in Richmond received a call of a single vehicle collision with possible entrapment on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. The initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Man Killed in McCreary County, Hit by Truck

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night in McCreary County. According to state police, the crash occurred on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road around 9:30 pm Thursday night. Law enforcement officials said 30 year old Patrick J. Parriman of Whitley...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy