Related
wymt.com
Child dies in Bell County house fire
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening. The house fire happened in Middlesboro. Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name. We will update this story when more information is...
wymt.com
Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
WTVQ
Search and rescue efforts continue after car goes into Kentucky River
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before. The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.
wdrb.com
'I wanted the design to feel like home' | Taylor County family rebuilding after December 2021 tornadoes
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven months after deadly tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, Taylor County families are working to rebuild. Driving up Sanders Road in Saloma, a small city just north of Campbellsville, the land looks night and day compared to when disaster first struck. Fields scattered with debris from...
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
wymt.com
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
WTVQ
fox56news.com
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
State of Emergency declared following Estill County wildfire
The dry conditions are continuing to keep firefighters busy in the area, this time in Estill County.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
q95fm.net
Man Killed in McCreary County, Hit by Truck
Troopers with Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night in McCreary County. According to state police, the crash occurred on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road around 9:30 pm Thursday night. Law enforcement officials said 30 year old Patrick J. Parriman of Whitley...
WKYT 27
‘There’s a lot of unanswered questions:’ Nicholasville community seeks answers, rallies for Desman LaDuke
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, the community came together to demonstrate in honor of Desman LaDuke, who lost his life in the incident. Saturday’s rally provided the Nicholasville community with a space not just to celebrate Desman LaDuke’s life, but also to...
wymt.com
KSP: Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police Post 11 London. The incident occurred on U.S. 27 near Strunk Ridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, KSP said. 30-year-old Patrick Parriman was traveling...
WKYT 27
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center, Public Safety Cabinet opens investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a riot at the Adair Regional Detention Center Friday evening. According to the release, around 9:40p.m. KSP received a call requesting assistance with a riot at a maximum security juvenile detention center in Adair County. The initial call was regarding a...
