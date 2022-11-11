ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Crane barge capsizes in bay before Paddletopia event in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A crane barge capsized and partially sank into the bay overnight in Surfside, hours before the town’s Paddletopia event. Officials tweeted Saturday that the area where the crane barge is “has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water.”
SURFSIDE, FL
WSVN-TV

Deauville Hotel demolished causing road closures in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deauville Hotel is officially no more. On Sunday morning, around 8 a.m., the historic Miami Beach hotel was demolished by crew workers. The building was built in 1957 and underwent serious disrepair after an electrical fire in 2017. Road closures are still in effect...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Places to Bring Your Dog in Miami

We love dogs, so we’re always looking for great places to take our four-legged friends along. Lucky for us, tons of businesses are dog friendly in Miami. You can find gems that will welcome your pooch around every corner ― and do it in style! These dog friendly Miami businesses and destinations are some of the best you’ll find and are sure to help you and your pup make lasting memories (and take some killer photos for your Insta).
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Gulfstream Park’s annual light show now open

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gulfstream Park hosted an annual event featuring lights and music. The Symphony In Lights kicked off its yearly gathering, Saturday night. 7News’s very own Vivian Gonzalez attended as an emcee for the event. Families are welcome to see the seasonal display. The show will...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fall Front Reaches South Florida this Sunday

Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place. Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

1 hospitalized after SUV hits Metrorail support column in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miami sent one person to the hospital. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the driver of an SUV lost control...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL

Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex

Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration is growing among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

