WSVN-TV
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
Click10.com
Crane barge capsizes in bay before Paddletopia event in Surfside
SURFSIDE, Fla. – A crane barge capsized and partially sank into the bay overnight in Surfside, hours before the town’s Paddletopia event. Officials tweeted Saturday that the area where the crane barge is “has been sectioned off by those responsible for the site in an attempt to contain any pollutants, debris or materials that may have entered the water.”
WSVN-TV
Deauville Hotel demolished causing road closures in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Deauville Hotel is officially no more. On Sunday morning, around 8 a.m., the historic Miami Beach hotel was demolished by crew workers. The building was built in 1957 and underwent serious disrepair after an electrical fire in 2017. Road closures are still in effect...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
WSVN-TV
Gulfstream Park’s annual light show now open
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gulfstream Park hosted an annual event featuring lights and music. The Symphony In Lights kicked off its yearly gathering, Saturday night. 7News’s very own Vivian Gonzalez attended as an emcee for the event. Families are welcome to see the seasonal display. The show will...
NBC Miami
WATCH IMPLOSION: Miami Beach's Deauville Beach Resort Goes Down Marking End of an Era
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, was imploded Sunday morning after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue occured Sunday at 8...
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
WSVN-TV
Fall Front Reaches South Florida this Sunday
Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place. Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized after SUV hits Metrorail support column in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miami sent one person to the hospital. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along U.S. 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the driver of an SUV lost control...
NBC Miami
Residents Protest Power Outage in Miami Apartment Complex
Residents at a Miami apartment building say they haven't had power since Wednesday night. "This is unfair to us. Treat us like human beings," said resident Roslin. Frustration is growing among residents at the Santa Clara II apartments because they say they haven't been told what's causing the power outage.
WSVN-TV
Family of city employee worried after disappearance near Fort Lauderdale; BSO investigating
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Distraught family members are asking for answers and fearing the worst after their loved one, a city employee with deep ties to the community, went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The family of Mimose Dulcio told 7News that she went missing on Thursday afternoon. “We’re...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
NBC Miami
Implosion Set for Hotel at Miami Beach's Historic Deauville Beach Resort
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, is set to be imploded after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue will take place...
