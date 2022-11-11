Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Divided Missouri, Kansas election shows one way voters are united: They want compromise. Republicans inched closer to gaining control of the U.S. House Wednesday morning, while party control of the Senate remained undecided. It may be some days before the full outcome is known.
Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials to regulate businesses and set environmental and public health rules, rebuking the state's Republican-controlled Legislature again after affirming abortion rights this summer. The Associated Press called the election...
New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Among the decisions, Otero County's three...
Alabama sheriff's race ends in tie, goes to a recount
EVERGREEN, Ala. (AP) — The race for sheriff in southern Alabama's Conecuh County has ended in a tie, and is heading to a recount. Republican Mike Blackmon and Democrat Randy Brock each received 2,225 votes, according to certified election results posted Tuesday. Blackmon had been losing the race by...
West Virginia 75, Morehead St. 57
MOREHEAD ST. (2-2) Gross 5-8 2-2 12, Freeman 3-10 4-4 10, Maughmer 4-6 1-2 9, Thelwell 1-7 2-2 5, Wolfe 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Bryan 2-3 1-2 5, Scott 1-4 1-1 3, Redding 2-5 2-2 7, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 13-15 57.
Man shot by St. Joseph police officer in critical condition
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer while waving a gun at people at a business, police said. Officers went to Altec Industries Monday night after a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the parking lot, Capt. Jeff Wilson said.
