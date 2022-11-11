ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Chaffee Community Clinic Offers Free A1C Testing

Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14th in Salida and Tuesday, November 15th in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months. It is one of the commonly used tests to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is also the main test to help someone and their health care team manage one’s diabetes. CCPH staff will make the appropriate referrals to diabetes prevention and early intervention programming depending on A1C result. Appointments are limited for these “pop-up” events, and registration is required. To access the scheduler, see the links below. If demand is more than CCPH has space for on the 14th and 15th, it will consider offering more of these in the near future. Regularly scheduled diabetes prevention screening appointments can be made by calling CCPH’s office at 719-539-4510.
SALIDA, CO
Salida City Council to Discuss New Fire Station

The Salida City Council will hold a work session tonight beginning at 6pm. The lone agenda item is a presentation of the new Fire Station design. The project consists of a 20,000 square 1 story foot building. The current schedule is for construction to start in the Spring of 2023 and be completed in 2024.
SALIDA, CO
Monday, November 14, 2022 Weather

Snow will be tapering off by early afternoon. Another round of snow showers will be possible tonight into tomorrow, and again Thursday into Friday. Temperatures are expected to below normal throughout the work week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 37. Look for an overnight low of...
SALIDA, CO
Sunday, November 13th Weather

Accumulating snow will be possible over the higher terrain beginning tonight and continuing through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to below normal in the coming week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 49. Look for an overnight low of 21. The San Luis Valley will see a high...
SALIDA, CO
Saturday, November 12th Weather

It’s going to be a mostly sunny and cool weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 51. Look for an overnight low of 23. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 43, a low of 15. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 37...
SALIDA, CO
Capitol Building Attacks Hit Home! Woodland Park’s “Machine Gun Bobby” Still Locked Up In Federal Prison

Long-awaited Trial Set for Resident Accused of Participating in Deadly Insurrection. Following the attacks against the capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, Woodland Park was put on the national map when resident Robert Gieswein (AKA “Machine Gun Bobby”) was wanted by the federal government for his role in the insurrection that captured worldwide attention.
WOODLAND PARK, CO

