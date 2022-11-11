Read full article on original website
Chaffee Community Clinic Offers Free A1C Testing
Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14th in Salida and Tuesday, November 15th in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months. It is one of the commonly used tests to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is also the main test to help someone and their health care team manage one’s diabetes. CCPH staff will make the appropriate referrals to diabetes prevention and early intervention programming depending on A1C result. Appointments are limited for these “pop-up” events, and registration is required. To access the scheduler, see the links below. If demand is more than CCPH has space for on the 14th and 15th, it will consider offering more of these in the near future. Regularly scheduled diabetes prevention screening appointments can be made by calling CCPH’s office at 719-539-4510.
Salida City Council to Discuss New Fire Station
The Salida City Council will hold a work session tonight beginning at 6pm. The lone agenda item is a presentation of the new Fire Station design. The project consists of a 20,000 square 1 story foot building. The current schedule is for construction to start in the Spring of 2023 and be completed in 2024.
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Monday, November 14, 2022 Weather
Snow will be tapering off by early afternoon. Another round of snow showers will be possible tonight into tomorrow, and again Thursday into Friday. Temperatures are expected to below normal throughout the work week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 37. Look for an overnight low of...
Woodland Park paleontology team discovers T-Rex fossil
A Colorado team found T.rex bones in South Dakota after 25 years of combing through the area.
Sunday, November 13th Weather
Accumulating snow will be possible over the higher terrain beginning tonight and continuing through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to below normal in the coming week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 49. Look for an overnight low of 21. The San Luis Valley will see a high...
Saturday, November 12th Weather
It’s going to be a mostly sunny and cool weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 51. Look for an overnight low of 23. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 43, a low of 15. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 37...
Capitol Building Attacks Hit Home! Woodland Park’s “Machine Gun Bobby” Still Locked Up In Federal Prison
Long-awaited Trial Set for Resident Accused of Participating in Deadly Insurrection. Following the attacks against the capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, Woodland Park was put on the national map when resident Robert Gieswein (AKA “Machine Gun Bobby”) was wanted by the federal government for his role in the insurrection that captured worldwide attention.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
