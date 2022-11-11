Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will be offering free A1C testing at its upcoming Chaffee Community Clinic (CCC) events on Monday, November 14th in Salida and Tuesday, November 15th in Buena Vista. The A1C test—also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test—is a simple blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months. It is one of the commonly used tests to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is also the main test to help someone and their health care team manage one’s diabetes. CCPH staff will make the appropriate referrals to diabetes prevention and early intervention programming depending on A1C result. Appointments are limited for these “pop-up” events, and registration is required. To access the scheduler, see the links below. If demand is more than CCPH has space for on the 14th and 15th, it will consider offering more of these in the near future. Regularly scheduled diabetes prevention screening appointments can be made by calling CCPH’s office at 719-539-4510.

SALIDA, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO