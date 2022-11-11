ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Washington Examiner

'Nobody’s listening to me': Veterans struggle to find care four years after major VA reforms

Four years after Congress passed landmark Veterans Affairs reform legislation, some of our nation's heroes struggle to have timely access to healthcare that advocates warn is failing to save those in need. Suicide rates among veterans remain high, while healthcare overhauls promised by the VA MISSION Act have yet to clear the backlog of wait times for care, though the department claims progress is being made.
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Utah Sen. Mike Lee wins reelection, fending off challenge from independent Evan McMullin

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) won his reelection bid on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from independent Evan McMullin in a tighter-than-expected race in the reliably red state. Lee’s victory sets him up for a third term in the Beehive State, helping to secure the Republican Party’s influence over the state as it dominates both the Senate seats and all four House seats. Utah has elected only Republican senators to represent its state since 1977.
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
WNCT

Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada

Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
