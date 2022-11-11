Read full article on original website
Related
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Washington Examiner
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
Washington Examiner
'It makes no sense': Chorus of GOP senators call for McConnell to delay leadership election
Following underwhelming results in the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican senators are calling to delay leadership elections in the upper chamber, set for next Wednesday. According to reporting from Politico, Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee, (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have signed a letter in an effort...
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Washington Examiner
'Nobody’s listening to me': Veterans struggle to find care four years after major VA reforms
Four years after Congress passed landmark Veterans Affairs reform legislation, some of our nation's heroes struggle to have timely access to healthcare that advocates warn is failing to save those in need. Suicide rates among veterans remain high, while healthcare overhauls promised by the VA MISSION Act have yet to clear the backlog of wait times for care, though the department claims progress is being made.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Utah Sen. Mike Lee wins reelection, fending off challenge from independent Evan McMullin
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) won his reelection bid on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from independent Evan McMullin in a tighter-than-expected race in the reliably red state. Lee’s victory sets him up for a third term in the Beehive State, helping to secure the Republican Party’s influence over the state as it dominates both the Senate seats and all four House seats. Utah has elected only Republican senators to represent its state since 1977.
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
Republicans likely take House, Senate undecided: What midterm election means for you
As vote counting stretched from election night on Tuesday into Wednesday, it remains likely that Republicans will control the House of Representatives as a result of the 2022 elections. Control of the Senate, however, remains undecided. Control for the Senate is split nearly evenly, and could be determined by the...
Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada
Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
Midterm elections: Hawley slams 'Washington Republicanism' after red wave fizzles
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri blamed compromises on insulin caps, gun control and infrastructure spending for the GOP's mixed Election Day results.
Biden doubts Congress has votes to codify Roe on abortion after election
President Joe Biden said Monday that he doubted Congress would have the votes to codify Roe v. Wade.
Washington Examiner
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
What a Virginia Democrat said of Tulsi Gabbard after her campaign visit for GOP rival
A centrist Democratic congresswoman lashed out at Tulsi Gabbard after the party defector campaigned for her Republican rival in Virginia this weekend.
Comments / 0