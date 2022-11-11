ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

ringsidenews.com

WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown

Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
411mania.com

Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of Dynamite. That episode takes place in Bridgeport, CT and there are currently 2,373 tickets out. Rampage in Newark on November 18 has 5,100 tickets out. Full Gear in Newark on November...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists

Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
itrwrestling.com

Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event

Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
itrwrestling.com

Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie

If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ringsidenews.com

Undertaker Performance Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

The Undertaker is regarded as one of the all-time great professional wrestlers. He has a long history with WWE and many stories to tell. He will now perform at the Royal Rumble Weekend, but it won’t be in the squared circle. The Undertaker is heading to San Antonio. WWE...
wrestletalk.com

Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act

Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman

A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
MMAmania.com

Alex Pereira survives near knockout, takedown to roar back and finish Israel Adesanya late | UFC 281

Reigning Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, is out for revenge in UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., looking to erase the memory of a pair of kickboxing losses — one of which was a violent knockout — to Alex Pereira. It’s pretty evident that Adesanya possesses the most dynamic striking on UFC’s roster, a counter-punching sniper who seems to have all the crazy angles. Pereira didn’t really earn this title shot with anything he’s done inside the Octagon — he’s had just three fights (and scored two finishes) in little more than one year with the organization. But, his power, precision and rich history with “The Last Stylebender” made this absolutely the 185-pound title fight to make before some wrestler came along and took it off the table.
ClutchPoints

Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW

Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon

Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
411mania.com

Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022

WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight

WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WWE: Road to Wrestlemania coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WWE superstars are coming to the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. The WWE: Road to Wrestlemania Supershow is headed to Rockford on Sunday, February 26th at 5 p.m. Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and more are set to appear. Tickets for the event […]
