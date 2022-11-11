Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Should Be Between Women, Doctors And… Local Politicians
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that discussions about abortion access should be left to women, doctors and “local political leaders.”. Oz made the comments during his first and only debate against Democratic rival John Fetterman, who is the state’s lieutenant...
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
Longtime Abortion Rights Advocate Josh Shapiro Has Been Elected Governor Of Pennsylvania
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general, has won the race for governor of the state, defeating the Donald Trump–endorsed Doug Mastriano. The race was called by Decision Desk HQ at 10:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Shapiro’s win means that Pennsylvania will continue to have a divided government, with...
The Midterms Handed Democrats in Congress a Mandate to Codify Abortion Rights
The Democratic mantra headed into Election Day was that two things were on the ballot: democracy and abortion rights. In a stunning rebuke to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters turned out en masse to stun pundits, delivering a mandate to Democrats to codify abortion rights into law.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
Amy Coney Barrett Cracks Joke About Abortion Rights Protesters With Federalist Society
Her quip came to the delight of a roomful of right-wing lawyers.
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
Washington Examiner
Anti-abortion group rips GOP following midterm election defeats
A prominent anti-abortion organization blamed the GOP losses Wednesday morning on candidates' failure to take strong stances on abortion. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser attacked Republican candidates, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, for failing to define their position on abortion, suggesting that it left them vulnerable to attacks from abortion proponents on an issue that dominated the election cycle following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Dannenfelser noted the success in Florida of Sen. Marco Rubio, who was quick to endorse a 15-week national abortion ban.
The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion
"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
Voters support abortion rights in all five states with ballot measures
(The Hill) – Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan on Tuesday approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions, while those in traditional red states Montana and Kentucky rejected measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. The votes signal strength to effort to support abortion...
Opinion: If Republicans want control of House & Senate in Nov, shouldn't they stay quiet about Roe v. Wade until then?
In the event that the Republicans want to win back control of the House and Senate, shouldn't they avoid bringing up the Roe v. Wade decision between now and November? Asks Victor.
Kayleigh McEnany acknowledges abortion rights played part in midterms but says issue will ‘go away’
The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday that Republicans’ poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm election was attributable in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade — but that the abortion issue will “go away” in the long run. “Roe v Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” Ms McEnany, Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, said. “The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin...
AOC says 'it's so out of touch to imply that abortion isn't an economic issue' after reproductive rights were at the top of voters' minds in the midterms
"Few things impact one's finances more than a having a child!" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote after abortion was on the ballot in a number of states.
Watch: Abortion rights motivated this Republican woman to vote
CNN's Jason Carroll and Lucy Kafanov talk to voters in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin about what's motivating them to vote in the midterm elections.
Abortion Rights Are a Winning Strategy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In state after state on Election Day, voters sent a resounding message: “Abortion rights matter to us.”. They didn’t only matter in California and Vermont, where voters chose to guarantee abortion rights...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend.Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate women's constitutional protections for abortion was only the beginning of a broader erosion of rights. So she backed Democrats in her state of Pennsylvania, where the party flipped a U.S. Senate seat and won the contest for governor against a pair of Donald Trump loyalists.A government dominated by Republicans, Cohen said, "would...
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky.
