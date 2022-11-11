Read full article on original website
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Kevin Conroy, Batman Voice Actor, Dead at 66
Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman in various TV series, films, and video games, has passed away. He was 66 years old. Conroy's Batman: The Animated Series co-stars Loren Lester and Diane Pershing confirmed the news on their social media accounts. "Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday," wrote Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy. "He's been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world."
Kevin Conroy, ‘the most beloved voice of Batman,’ dies from cancer
Kevin Conroy, who voiced the iconic Batman character in numerous animated films, TV series episodes and video games since the 1990s, has died from cancer at the age of 66, DC Comics announced Friday. The company called him “the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the...
Jason Momoa Has A Dream DC Project, But Zack Snyder Is Not Involved
While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
Kevin Conroy’s final role saw him play one last iconic animated character
Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
DC Publishes Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" Story From DC Pride Online for Free
The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them. In a new...
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
Why Scoob! Holiday Haunt Was Still Finished Despite Getting The Ax From Warner Bros.
"Scoob!" brought everyone's favorite group of meddling teens and their silly dog to a whole new generation. Based on the long-running Hanna-Barbera franchise that began in 1969, "Scoob!" follows the Mystery Inc. gang as they team up with the heroic Blue Falcon to unravel a major mystery that connects Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) with a notorious scheme from the evil Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs). The film, released in May 2020, received mixed responses from critics and audiences, with a 48% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes as the film abandoned much of the classic hijinks the franchise is known for in an attempt to replicate the success of superhero movies by crafting a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe. Regardless, "Scoob!" managed to get audiences to tune in as it became one of the most successful video-on-demand releases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
