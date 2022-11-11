Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for everything new that's dropping in Season 01
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2’s Santa Sena Border Crossing boasts awesome Breaking Bad easter egg
Eagle-eyed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have noticed a reference to acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad on the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map. Much has been said about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps since the game’s global launch on October 28, and no more so than Santa Sena Border Crossing.
Do You Need Xbox Live to Play Warzone 2?
Wondering whether you'll need Xbox Live to join your friends in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we got the info you're looking for. Activision's insanely popular Call of Duty battle royale mode is gearing up for its latest entry, Warzone 2. The sequel is set to give fans plenty of new experiences such as the DMZ extraction mode, revamped Gulag, and much more. Players can also expect cross-progression between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
dotesports.com
How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2
There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
Shoot House Returns in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
With the launch of Season 01 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the first of a series of fan-favorite maps is set to return: Shoot House. Along with Shipment, Shoot House was highlighted in the newly released Season 1 roadmap as one of two reimagined series favorites that will be brought back in MW2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Release Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Modern Warfare 2 Shipment release date.
Is Call of Duty 2023 a Sequel?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty 2023 will be a sequel to Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Call of Duty 2023 is a sequel.
What is Call of Duty 2023?
Wondering what Call of Duty 2023 will be? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from Call of Duty in 2023.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0's DMZ Mode Explained
On the heels of the release of "Modern Warfare 2," fans of "Call of Duty" are getting even more to look forward to. On November 16, "Warzone 2.0" will launch, featuring a new map, new weapons and operators, and even a new battle pass system. On top of all this, the updated "Warzone" is introducing a whole new game mode beyond the traditional solo, duo, trio, and quad battle royale. This new mode, dubbed "DMZ," promises to shake up the "Warzone" formula with an entirely different kind of experience.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Welcomes Players to DMZ Beta; Modern Warfare 2 may launch Customizable Kill Cams and More
Everybody's favorite Battle Royale title is back with a bang, as Call of Duty has just kickstarted the launch week for Warzone 2.0, with players getting their very first look at DMZ and all the other features the developers have added to enhance the experience. DMZ. DMZ has been described...
How to Get Loadouts in Warzone 2
Custom Loadouts are indeed back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Since its debut in the original Warzone experience, the concept of gathering your own preset loadout is arguably what made the game stand out within the battle royale genre. You drop in, make do with what RNG blesses you with, and then trade in your hard-earned resources for the meta-defined tools you feel will help you snowball the rest of the way to a win. While this concept is technically back in Warzone 2, it does appear Infinity Ward has added a major twist.
msn.com
What is the garage safe code in Alone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
Alone is the 13th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s one in which you, playing as John “Soap” McTavish, find yourself alone and unarmed in a town full of hostile Shadow Company mercenaries. For this reason, you’ll need to do a lot of looting and crafting in this mission in order to be able to progress and defend yourself. Fortunately, there are two safes in the town, the owners of which have not been especially careful regarding their codes and combinations.
IGN
Shoot House Is Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16
The Shoot House map arrives in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16 as a free content update, alongside the launch of Season 1. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the familiar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) level, from the open stretches of Main Street to the corners of Offices.
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch
If your Modern Warfare 2 is stuck on installing, try this fix
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0