PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damontae Kazee had heard the stories about T.J. Watt. The almost maniacal ferocity the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker brought to practice. The way the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 wreaked havoc. The intensity the game’s best edge rusher brought to every snap, an intensity that compelled his teammates to match.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO