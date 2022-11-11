Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
Mendon advances to 8-Player title game, Coldwater hosting D6 football semifinal
MENDON, MI (WTVB) – The Mendon Hornets are heading to the M.H.S.A.A. eight player football finals following their 30-14 victory over Morrice on Saturday. The Hornets and their fans now get ready for the long trip to the Upper Peninsula as they will face Powers North Central for the state title on Saturday afternoon.
GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3
Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
Detroit News
Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories
Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.
Michigan high school football playoffs: State semifinal schedule
Caledonia (11-1) vs. Clarkston (10-2) at East Lansing. Belleville (12-0) vs. Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) at Novi, 7 p.m. Friday. THIS WEEKEND'S SCORES:Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals. Division 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) vs. Dexter (12-0) at Portage Northern. Birmingham Groves (9-3) at...
whtc.com
Hope Splits Hoops Pair at Home; Zeeland West’s Grid Quest Over, GVSU’s Continues
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – Levi Borchert scored 17 points as visiting Wisconsin-Oshkosh dumped Hope’s men at DeVos Fieldhouse on Saturday, 67-56. The Flying Dutchmen are at Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday night, with broadcast time at 5:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Behind 19...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from regional finals
Saturday Division 1 Belleville 33, Novi Detroit Catholic Central 10 Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14 ...
Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight
The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun
The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
wtvbam.com
Technology outage cancels classes in Jackson, Hillsdale Counties
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A computer system outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday throughout Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Sunday night, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley posted the following to social media:. Over the weekend, our technology consortium suffered a systems outage. The outage affected...
WOOD
'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.
OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
wtvbam.com
Gas prices down in Michigan, but still over $4.00 per gallon on average statewide
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Gas prices in Michigan are down 19 cents from a week ago, but drivers are still paying an average $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still 64 cents more than this time last year.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Dixon hints at running for Michigan GOP chair
Tudor Dixon has announced that she is considering a run for chair of the Michigan Republican Party.
townbroadcast.com
Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan
Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
Comments / 0