Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Mendon advances to 8-Player title game, Coldwater hosting D6 football semifinal

MENDON, MI (WTVB) – The Mendon Hornets are heading to the M.H.S.A.A. eight player football finals following their 30-14 victory over Morrice on Saturday. The Hornets and their fans now get ready for the long trip to the Upper Peninsula as they will face Powers North Central for the state title on Saturday afternoon.
MENDON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories

Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.
ALLENDALE, MI
The Spun

Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Kids

The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun

The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
MARNE, MI
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Technology outage cancels classes in Jackson, Hillsdale Counties

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A computer system outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday throughout Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Sunday night, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley posted the following to social media:. Over the weekend, our technology consortium suffered a systems outage. The outage affected...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza

A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
MICHIGAN STATE
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

