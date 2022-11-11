Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO