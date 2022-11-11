Read full article on original website
Is England vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby League World Cup semi-final
England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final: When is England vs Samoa?England v Samoa will take place on Saturday...
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
James Maddison suffers injury in final game before World Cup
James Maddison came off injured in the final round of fixtures before the World Cup.
Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
Sarina Wiegman wishes England’s men well ahead of World Cup
Sarina Wiegman wished the England men’s team all the best as they prepare to head to Qatar for the World Cup.Gareth Southgate’s side play their first match on November 21 against Iran, before further group games against the United States and Wales as they look to build on a memorable showing from four years ago when they reached the semi-finals.The Three Lions also reached the final of Euro 2020 last year, losing on penalties to Italy, and despite a poor run of results heading into this winter’s World Cup they are still among the tournament favourites.Wiegman knows what it takes...
Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win
Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
Why Jadon Sancho missed out on England's World Cup squad
The reason Gareth Southgate decided not to pick Jadon Sancho for England's final 2022 World Cup squad.
World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be.
Germany World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Everything you need to know about Germany at the 2022 World Cup - including full squad, best players & predicted finish.
What is Brazil's route to the 2022 World Cup final?
We take a look at Brazil's chances at reaching the 2022 World Cup final and who'd they'd have to overcome along the way
Man Utd release statement following Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have released an official statement in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on Sunday.
Bournemouth make easy work of 3-0 victory over Everton (video)
Bournemouth vs Everton recap: The Cherries snapped a four-game losing skid as they breezed past the Toffees, who turned in a truly dismal display, for a 3-0 victory at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The victory sends Bournemouth (16 points) all the way up to 13th in the Premier League table,...
Manchester United fans back Erik ten Hag after fiery Cristiano Ronaldo interview
In what is being considered a poorly-timed interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo gave a scathing account of his return to Manchester United and bashed everything from the way the team's ownership to the lack of updated gym equipment. He even said the team tried to force him out. But the...
Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Manchester United's game at Fulham on Sunday - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United's final game before the World Cup against Fulham after he did not board the train that took his teammates down to London on Saturday afternoon. SUNDAY MIRROR. David de Gea will be...
Antonio Conte discusses World Cup break following Spurs' win over Leeds
Antonio Conte welcomed the upcoming World Cup break when speaking after Tottenham's 4-3 win over Leeds.
Saudi Arabia replaces forward Fahd Al-Mawlid on final World Cup roster
Saudi Arabia national team forward Fahd Al-Mawlid has been removed from the 26-player World Cup roster amid a doping issue.
Juventus vs Lazio - Serie A: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Juventus' Serie A meeting with Lazio, including team news, lineups and prediction
