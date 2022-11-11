ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Says He Performed All of This Year’s Concerts ‘Mostly in a Sober State of Mind’

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Morgan Wallen may not have taken home any CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), but he did open up on the event’s red carpet.

Wallen — who was nominated for the evening’s highest honor, entertainer of the year, as well as male vocalist of the year — spoke with Extra about his year, what he’s learned about himself and how he approached his tour with a new mindset.

Related

Morgan Wallen's 'You Proof' Leads Country Airplay for Career-Best Fifth Week

11/11/2022

“I think we played like 75 shows or something like that this year, and I did them all mostly in a sober state of mind,” he shared.” I was really, really focused. I kind of treated it like an athlete would a season, and I think that was really key to me. I feel like I really thrived in that.”

Wallen has been crisscrossing the country on his Dangerous Tour, selling out arenas and adding stadium shows to his itinerary, while seeing his song “You Proof” spend its fifth week at No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Country Airplay chart.

With Thanksgiving coming up, Wallen also said he is most thankful for his family.

“My little boy, that’s gotta be my No. 1,” he said, referring to his son Indigo Wilder, who was born in 2020.

Asked what lessons he hopes to pass along to his little one, the country star responded, “I’m going to just try to teach him to be grateful for the things that really matter. He’ll grow up in a way that I didn’t, just because of me and who I am. I didn’t really have a whole lot growing up, so I got to learn the importance of just values, and I just hope I can really instill in him the same that my parents did.”

Back in June, Wallen told Country Countdown USA that he is working on new music.

“I’ve already got 12 songs finished, maybe more. I’m just trying to beat what I’ve got,” he shared at the time. “I’m confident in whatever I do next already. Overall I feel pretty comfortable. I don’t feel rushed. I’ve got other things — I’ve got the tour, I’ve got my son — so I’m glad that I’ve already spent some time on the next project.”

In late October, Wallen teased a new song, “Me + All Your Reasons,” with lyrics that catalog a litany of bad decisions.

“Smoke on my clothes, liquor on my breath/devil on my shoulder, strangers in my bed/pills in my pocket, ashes on the floor, These bad decisions keep on knocking on my door,” he sings in the clip shared to Instagram . The song ultimately reveals that his ex-lover didn’t leave him lonely, but with a string of her excuses to accompany him.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
The Boot

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Billboard

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change

Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
Billboard

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to Co-Headline 2023 Stadium Concerts: How to Buy Tickets

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are hitting the road next year for a very special concert series, and tickets went on sale Friday (Nov. 11). Earlier in the month, the Piano Man took to Instagram to share that he and the Fleetwood Mac singer will be joining forces for a “one night only” event that turned out will be a little more than a single evening. “Two Icons...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Billboard

50 Cent Is Hosting ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ While She Recovers From COVID-19

Drew Barrymore is taking a break from her eponymous talk after testing positive for COVID-19. She announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) via Instagram that two celebs will be filling in for her while she recuperates. “I’ve got covid and lucky the cat! Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over,” Barrymore captioned a photo of herself lying in bed with pink glasses on and a cat at her side. “So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!” Related 50 Cent Pays Tribute to Takeoff During Finland Show 11/11/2022 While 50 Cent did not...
Billboard

From Rihanna to Bruce Springsteen, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

This new music Friday — which just so happens to fall on Veterans Day — Rihanna came raring back with her second new single in as many weeks, and we also got new albums from Bruce Springsteen, Wizkid and more. And Billboard wants to know which release you’ll be playing on repeat into the weekend. On “Born Again,” RiRi doubles down on the emotional balladry of the song’s predecessor (and fellow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack contribution “Lift Me Up”) as she croons, “I’ve got enough angels/ To storm the gates, I’m not afraid/ Behold the brave/ I’ll have it no...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, Wizkid and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Rihanna has another stirring soundtrack single, Bruce Springsteen covers some hand-picked classics and Wizkid is as cool and collected as ever. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Rihanna, “Born Again”  Rebirth as a metaphorical concept has been a lyrical trope in popular music for generations as artists shed their creative skins and begin new eras, but “Born Again” — Rihanna’s second single...
Billboard

Fans Choose Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Faith in the Future’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Louis Tomlinson‘s latest solo album, Faith in the Future, has topped this week’s new music poll.Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 11) on Billboard, choosing Faith in the Future as their favorite new music release of the past week. Tomlinson’s latest release brought in more than 62% of the vote, beating out new music by Wizkid, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and more. Related Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Broke His Arm In a Fall 11/13/2022 Although he unfortunately kicked off release week for his new album with a broken arm and some rescheduled appearances, Tomlinson dropped his sophomore solo album on Friday. The 14-track...
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen Drops Covers Collection ‘Only the Strong Survive’: Stream It Now

Look busy, the Boss is here. At age 73, and with a new album dropping at the stroke of midnight, Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen proves once again that age is just a number. For Springsteen, Only the Strong Survive, a collection of covers, is studio album number 21. “This was something I hadn’t done since the Seeger Sessions,” he said of the format of the new project while nodding to his Grammy-winning 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, a collection of folk songs made famous by Pete Seeger. Springsteen paid close attention to the vocals, and his team “mastered and sonically modernized...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Chris Lake & More

This week in dance music: A-Trak spoke out about the “the extremely hurtful & alarming” surge of antisemitism, VASSY performed at a Denver Nuggets game, Flume celebrated the 10 year anniversary of his debut album with an unreleased song from the LP, we spoke with Ghazi and Moody Jones of EMPIRE about their recent acquisition of Dirtybird, Fred again..’s Actual Life 3 debuted at No. 3 on Hot Dance/Electronic Albums and Kygo surprise-released his fourth studio LP, Thrill Of The Chase. Beyond all that is a hot week of new releases. Ready? Let’s dig in. Channel Tres, “6am” Channel Tres is living...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the ‘Twilight’ Nostalgia With Florence + the Machine Cover: Watch

Twihards, this one’s for you. On the Friday (Nov. 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off a song from the Twilight films’ soundtracks for her latest Kellyoke cover: “Heavy In Your Arms” by Florence + the Machine. Related Kelly Clarkson Goes 'Gitchi, Gitchi, Ya Ya, Da Da' on LaBelle Cover 11/11/2022 Standing in the center of a stage flush with blood-red lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s crystal-clear vocals were so powerful throughout the performance, they had no trouble at all dominating the heavy drums, synths and guitars delivered by her band of backup musicians, Y’all. “I’m so heavy, heavy, I’m...
Billboard

Rihanna Drops ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Single ‘Born Again’

Rihanna unveiled “Born Again,” her second single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on Friday (Nov. 11). On the track, the superstar takes us back into ballad territory. It’s a mid-tempo, stripped-down number that places RiRi’s vocals over piano and strings, and provides some dramatic flourishes. Related ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’: How to Watch the Star-Studded Show for Free on Prime Video 11/11/2022 “Born Again” marks RiRi’s second song to be featured in the Marvel sequel after “Lift Me Up,” the emotional ballad that heralded the singer’s long-awaited return to music more than six years after her last studio album, 2016’s Anti. The superhero film...
Billboard

Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Nov. 19) with the year’s biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop set and the fourth-largest streaming week ever for any album. Her Loss launches with 404,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 10, according to Luminate. Streaming activity drove the bulk of that sum, to the tune of 513.56 million on-demand official streams of its 16 tracks. Her Loss is the 12th No. 1 for Drake and the third leader for 21 Savage. Drake now solely has the third-most...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy