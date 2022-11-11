Villanova (1-1) got off to a sluggish start at Temple (1-1) on the way to an eventual 68-64 loss. The Cats were on the wrong side of a 6-1 score when Eric Dixon committed his second foul of the game at the 16:36 mark of the first half. The Wildcats, playing sloppily, scored only 10 points over the next nine minutes and change while Temple slowly built a good working margin. Khalif Battle drilled a three-pointer while being fouled by Caleb Daniels and the game went to the under eight media time-out with the Owls leading 23-11. Kyle Neptune made the decision to put Dixon back in despite his foul trouble and then Battle knocked down the free throw after the time-out to extend the Temple lead to 13 points. 'Nova slowly chipped away at the lead before cutting it to five (34-29) on a Dixon jumper with 20 seconds left in the half.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO