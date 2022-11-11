Read full article on original website
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Teases Fans Will Be ‘Shocked’ by Who Her Character Kisses in Season 5
In 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Lainey Wilson's character Abby has a kissing scene that will leave fans stunned.
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes’ Wife Stuns in Gorgeous New Mountainside Pics
While enjoying the beautiful snowy weather, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes’ wife shares some snapshots of her latest mountain adventure. “Baby, it’s cold outside,” Luke Grimes’ wife declared. She is seen standing in front of beautiful mountain views with snow around her. Meanwhile, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 2: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Kayce’s Vision Explained, to the Deerfield Club
Two episodes of Yellowstone in one night? That’s what dreams are made of! Entitled “The Sting of Wisdom”, this installment of Taylor Sheridan’s Western saga begins with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) first day on the job as the Governor of Montana. Unsurprisingly to Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and his new assistant Clara (Lilli Kay), John’s first order of business is to halt Market Equities’ construction of an airport on the Dutton land. He grows increasingly frustrated as Jamie explains to him the various legal and political hoops they will have to jump through to stop the project and describes all the bridges they’ll burn along the way. It seems that political power is as tricky as John always assumed it would be.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms That He Isn’t Going To Die In Season 5: “I Do The Killing”
With the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere less than a week away, there has been one thing on everybody’s mind… who is gonna die?. So goes it when you have an action-packed cowboy drama like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone… people just tend to die. However, is it just fans being paranoid?
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premieres November 13 — Here's How to Watch Online
Saddle up, y’all! A new season of Yellowstone is on the way. With over 15 million viewers tuning in to the Season 4 finale this past January, fans have been anxiously awaiting Season 5 of the Paramount Network drama, which is set to premiere on Sunday, November 13. Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS
There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming
November is here, and that means Yellowstone Season 5 is finally right around the corner.… The post How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When, Where to View on Cable and Streaming appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive
Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere
It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone
The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Already Has 1 Major Difference From ‘1883’
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ was a complete series, but the next round of Duttons in ‘1923’ will need to be told over two seasons, not just one.
‘Yellowstone’: Meet the Real-Life Partners of the Cast Ahead of Season 5
At the heart of Taylor Sheridan's neo western ‘Yellowstone’ is the Dutton family — let’s meet the cast’s real-life partners ahead of the season 5 premiere.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Confirms Things Are Only Going to Get Worse for Beth and Jamie in Season 5
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ will show the aftermath of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Badass Vintage Photos From Upcoming Western Movie
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser will be part of a new western movie, and he shared a couple of vintage-style photos from the set. Hauser posted the photos on Instagram, and they feature him dressed up in an “1883”-style outfit, aiming a pistol at the camera. The next slide is the aftermath of the first: a plume of smoke obscured Hauser’s face, implying that he fired the pistol.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5
We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.
