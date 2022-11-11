'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa, Colleen and More Show Support for Zanab Amid 'Cuties Video,' Reunion Backlash

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Out Kody for Living in His Nice House With Robyn While She Has ‘Nothing’
'Sister Wives' star, Janelle Brown is fed up with the fact that she helped Robyn get into her huge house but now she has been left with 'nothing' to leave her children.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
wegotthiscovered.com
What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?
The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out Robyn’s Daughters Aurora and Breanna for ‘Mean Girl’ Comments About Janelle’s Living Situation
'Sister Wives' fans think Robyn Brown's daughters, Aurora and Breanna's comments about Janelle and Savannah's trailer were condescending and rude.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's 11-year-old daughter Truely says it felt 'like a betrayal' to learn about their split after everyone else
Kody Brown said on Sunday's "Sister Wives" that his ex, Christine Brown, and 11-year-old daughter Truely were "blowing me off."
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez rocks 'Jennifer and Ben' necklace as special nod to husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way. While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."
Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?
Word on The Masked Singer street is that Ken Jeong will not be gracing us with his judge duties in at least one episode this season and we are massively bummed about it. We live for his wild guesses and sassy quips, which are almost as addictive as the horrifying costumes we endure each episode.
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times ‘Favorite Wife’ Robyn Brown Received Special Treatment From Kody
While 'Sister Wives' star, Kody Brown continually denies giving his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, special treatment, here are 3 examples of Kody treating her differently than the rest of the wives.
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Are Married After 4 Years Together: Wedding Details
Now there are two Taylor Lautners! The actor and Tay Dome are married after a one-year engagement. The pair married on Friday, November 11, exactly one year after getting engaged, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines in California.
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Zanab Jaffrey Addresses Cole Barnett and Internet Hate in Snarky Instagram Post
'Love Is Blind' couple Zanab and Cole had a rocky relationship, but now fans have turned on Zanab. She recently addressed viewers in an Instagram post.
Monique Samuels Says She’s Trying To Fix Her Marriage Amidst Break Up Rumors
Not so fast! Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has found herself in the press recently. And not for a good reason. Multiple outlets have reported that she and husband Chris Samuels are headed for a divorce. But the mom of three isn’t about to let her decade long marriage go down the drain.
LPBW’s Amy Roloff Teases Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Matt Roloff Farm Drama
Making changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff teased her move with husband, Chris Marek, amid her family’s farm drama. Amy, 60, hinted at the plans when she took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a Q&A with fans on Sunday, October 23. When one social media...
AOL Corp
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Admits She and Kody Were ‘Struggling’ While Still in Las Vegas, Robyn Claims That’s a ‘Lie’
Not buying it! Robyn Brown calls out Christine Brown in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives for allegedly “struggling” in her marriage to Kody Brown while they all lived in Las Vegas. “I cannot figure out why I am so angry,” Kody, 53, says to Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the […]
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Admits Being Furious Over Christine Brown's Decision to 'Quit' Family
Sister Wives viewers have been captivated by the new season following the split of Christine and Kody Brown. Now, Kody's first wife Meri has spoken out and admitted that she was furious over Christine's decision to "quit" their family. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode — shared by OK! — Meri says, "I have a lot of emotions about this whole situation,"
Shade? ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Christine Brown Promote ‘Exclusive Trip’ Amid Meri’s Retreat Backlash
Subtle shade? Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown promoted a new trip with the wellness brand Plexus shortly after Meri Brown faced backlash for her pricey bed-and-breakfast retreat. “EARN an EXCLUSIVE TRIP with US!” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, November 10. “Yes, you heard...
Comments / 0