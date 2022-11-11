ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallagher, comedian known for recognizable watermelon smashing act, dead at 76

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Gallagher, the popular comedian known for his watermelon smashing act in the 1980s has died at 76 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7sOn_0j7SNFSo00
American comedian Gallagher (born Leo Gallagher Jr) performs at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, July 10, 1981. Paul Natkin / Getty Images

He reportedly died of organ failure while under hospice care in Palm Springs, according to his longtime manager Craig Marquardo.

"After a short health battle, Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher, succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California. He had previously suffered numerous heart attacks, something he and David Letterman talked about on an appearance a few years back," a statement from Marquardo says.

Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. in 1946, the North Carolina native rose to fame in the 1980s, securing several primetime comedy specials on HBO, Showtime and Comedy Central.

Gallagher's specials also aired on MTV and he spent decades doing road tours of the United States. In 2011, he had a heart attack mid-show in Minnesota, and in 2012, he collapsed before a Texas performance and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Gallagher's trademark prop comedy routine traditionally involved the smashing of watermelons, when he would use a large mallet and destroy various items, normally ending with a watermelon.

"Gallagher was known for his edgy style, brilliant wordplay, and inventive props. In his later years he did a long-running Geico commercial, appeared in his first movie (The Book Of Daniel), and launched a farewell tour. While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story," the statement concluded.

The comedian was also a father of two: He had a son Barnaby and daughter Aimee, who appeared in his specials at a young age.

Comments / 16

Tyrell Williams
2d ago

Condolences to the immediate familly and friends ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ of an Iconic Comedian. Family are in Prayers 🙏. And for the family to heal.

Reply
13
Kevin D Stacey
2d ago

sad news, so long Gallagher, loved your act, and your wit. you'll be partying with George carlin now.

Reply
11
Terrie 3ooiiikMapes
2d ago

I custom made shirts for our seats in the 1st row. He commented on them. Made my day. RIP

Reply
18
 

