Veterans Day parades set to march on for first time in three years throughout Southern California

For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Angelenos will be able to partake in a number of Veterans Days events to celebrate those service members who dedicated their lives to protect the nation.

Pacoima

One of California's largest parades returns to Pacoima, where tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the beloved San Fernando Veterans Day Parade, along with some high profile guests.

The parade will get underway in Pacoima at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard before continuing down San Fernando Blvd. to it's designated end at Richie Valens Park.

There, beginning at around 2 p.m., attendees will be able to partake in the weekend-long carnival that features rides, games, food and other entertainment.

"The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade is the largest Veterans Day event for Veterans in the County of Los Angeles which thousands of (approximately 20,000) residents come out every year to pay tribute to the men and women who serve or have served," it says on the parade's website. "Our Veterans have earned their right to have a Parade."

Both Mayor Eric Garcetti and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso were expected to make appearances at Friday's parade.

One local family is using the opportunity to spread awareness for their loved one, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who has been locked up in a Japanese prison for months.

Alkonis Family

A highly-trained undersea warfare specialist, Alkonis was stationed in Japan in 2021, where he was helping protect the nation's shores. In May of that year, Alkonis passed out while driving his wife and children home from a hike on Mount Fuji. He crashed into several parked cars, killing two Japanese citzens.

Despite Navy doctors concluding that Alkonis suffered from acute mountain sickness, also known as altitude sickness, Japanese authorities, who allegedly never examined him after the incident, have convicted him of negligence and sentenced him to three years of prison time.

His father, former Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Derek Alkonis said "something went wrong."

"The only way to make this right is through a diplomatic channel," he said. "To inform those elected officials, the ones that have stewardship over us, to get involved."

Since the crash occurred, Congressmembers have attempted to reason with Japanese officials, claiming that diplomatic agreements were violated, calling for his release.

"The only I have now is my son makes it home for the holidays," said Alkonis's mother, Suzi. "I tell myself I shouldn't believe it will happen, but it's all I can think about."

Alkonis's wife and children have made several pleas with the White House to step in and return their love one home.

"He was in a traumatic car accident, then immediately arrested, denied medical care, interrogated for eight hours a day. " said Alkonis's wife Brittany. "Not having access to outside counsel or even to me or a doctor."

She and her children have since returned to Japan to await the day he is released. They're currently allowed two monthly visits to see Ridge.

El Monte

In El Monte, hundreds were expected to gather for the City of El Monte Veterans Day Celebration, hosted to honor all who have served in the United States Military, especially local veterans of American Legion Post 261 and Veterans of Wars Post 10218.

Members of the El Monte City Council were set to present a tribute to veterans, along with Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Senator Susan Rubio and state Assemblymembers Mike Fong and Blanca Rubio.

Dodger Stadium

500 veterans their families were selected to enjoy Veterans Day festivities with current and former Dodger players, like Austin Barnes and Max Muncy, where they'll be allowed to take batting practice at Dodger Stadium.

Hollywood Hills

In Hollywood Hills, those attending the 63rd annual Veterans Day event at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills will be treated to a flyover and wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by live patriotic music.

California State Guard Major Brenda Threatt, the director of veterans services at El Camino College, will deliver the keynote address, before LA City Controller Ron Galperin also addresses the crowd.

The event will be livestreamed here .