The lineup for a Valentine's Day charity event is now set as the Erie City Mission announced the fight card for the 14th annual Knockout Homelessness event. "They use the sport of boxing to bring attention to homelessness," said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission. "And the Mission couldn't ask for anything more than that because that's why we exist—to restore hope and transform the lives of those we serve."

ERIE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO