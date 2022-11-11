Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Proposed Dog Park Sparks Debate In Falconer
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A proposed dog park is causing a stir in the Village of Falconer, with mixed reactions for and against the project taking center stage at Monday’s Village Board Meeting. Nina Gustafson, President of the Falconer Rotary Club explained that her group has...
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department to Host Christmas Tree Lane
The Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lane event this weekend. Roughly 20-30 Christmas tress will be on display, along with several local crafters who well be selling various holiday items. Additionally, winning houses from the Cochranton Junior Fair Board's Gingerbread House Contest will be on...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Mission Announces Fight Card for Annual Knockout Homelessness Event
The lineup for a Valentine's Day charity event is now set as the Erie City Mission announced the fight card for the 14th annual Knockout Homelessness event. "They use the sport of boxing to bring attention to homelessness," said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission. "And the Mission couldn't ask for anything more than that because that's why we exist—to restore hope and transform the lives of those we serve."
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Help: Shelters Prepare for Winter
Deniko Red and Charlie Birrittier are currently experiencing homelessness. "Being homeless is something that can destroy you, but it can also build you up to be stronger," said Red. "It teaches you how to survive." As winter approaches, both Deniko and Charlie rely on the Upper Room of Erie to...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Announces Headliner for Rock & Rescue 2023
The Erie Humane Society has announced the line up for Rock & Rescue 2023 in August. According the Humane Society's Facebook, over 2,100 people attended the Rock & Rescue concert last August. Niko Moon, platinum country music artist, is set to headline Rock & Rescue 2023. Jordan Fletcher will open...
erienewsnow.com
Diverse Erie Fallout Continues
In the last month, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis removed five members of Erie's diversity, equity and inclusion commission. Now, several prominent members of Erie's minority community are calling for Davis' resignation. Bishop Dwane Brock hosted other leaders at the Eagle's Nest in east Erie today, calling out Davis for...
erienewsnow.com
Response Times At UPMC Chautauqua Hospital Delayed Due To Flood Of Patients
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Response times at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital’s emergency department is delayed, due to a flood of RSV cases and other illnesses. The Falconer Fire Department issued a warning to community members about long delays in care on Monday. This doesn’t mean incoming patients...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Outlines Their Snow Day Procedure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With snow in the forecast this weekend, Jamestown Public Schools has outlined their plan for school closing and cancelations. If schools are closed or have a delayed opening, JPS will make an announcement on area radio and television stations, and post on the JPS Facebook Page (@JamestownPublicSchools) and JPS Twitter feed (@JamestownSchool).
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Health Director Won’t Be Reappointed For Another Term
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s Health Director will not be reappointed for another term in office, according to Executive PJ Wendel. The Chautauqua County Executive announced on Monday that Christine Schuyler, the County Department of Health and Human Services Director, will not be tapped to continue in her role.
erienewsnow.com
Warren County Commissioner, Jeff Eggleston, Will Not Seek Reelection
Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston has announced that he will not seek reelection when his term ends in 2023. Eggleston was first elected in 2015, and was reelected in 2019. His current term will end on December 31st, 2023. Eggleston said he plans to focus on family and pursuing other...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
erienewsnow.com
First-Year Allegheny College Student Killed in Car Crash
New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.
wrfalp.com
Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Search, Falconer Man Arrested
An investigation into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring resulted in several raids and the arrest of a Falconer man. Jamestown Police said that members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators searched a home in Jamestown and in Falconer on Saturday night. A third search was done on a pick-up truck following a traffic stop.
Comments / 0