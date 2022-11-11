Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Where did it go wrong for England as they exit at semi-finals?
Rugby League World Cup 2021 final: Australia v Samoa. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off:16:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Another Rugby League World...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Was Australia-New Zealand semi-final the best game ever?
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. It had the makings of a classic - top talent, intense rivalry, a big prize at stake - and the Rugby League World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand did not disappoint.
BBC
Welsh regional rugby's Judgement Day to return at Principality Stadium
Wales' regional rugby 'Judgement Day' will return to the Principality Stadium with back-to-back derbies taking place on Saturday, 22 April, 2023. Ospreys will face Cardiff Rugby (15:00 BST) before Dragons take on Scarlets (17:15 BST). It will be the final weekend of the United Rugby Championship's (URC) regular season. Judgement...
BBC
Rugby World Cup 2023: Kenya eliminated after qualifying loss to Portugal
Rugby World Cup 2023 final qualification tournament. Tries: Tadjer 3, Cardoso Pinto, Lima, Pinto 2, Appleton 2, Rebeldo de Andrade, Penalty try, Belo, Campergue Cons: Marques 7, Portela, Guedes. Kenya: (0) 0. Sent off: Juma. Kenya's hopes of reaching the 2023 Rugby World Cup were ended as the 14-man Simbas...
BBC
Scotland 23-31 New Zealand: Scots push All Blacks close but miss out on first win
Tries: Penalty try, Graham Con: Russell Pens: Russell 3. Tries: Taukei'aho, Telea 2, S Barrett Cons: J Barrett 4 Pen: J Barrett. Scotland failed to end a 117-year wait for a first ever win against New Zealand as the beleaguered All Blacks fought back to win a thriller at Murrayfield.
BBC
Wales 20-13 Argentina: Wayne Pivac praises response after New Zealand defeat
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales coach Wayne Pivac praised the character of his side after watching them stifle Argentina in a 20-13...
BBC
England in Australia: ODI series after World Cup success is 'horrible', says Moeen Ali
Venue: Adelaide, Sydney & Melbourne Dates: 17, 19 & 22 November Time: 03:20 GMT. Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England starting a three-match one-day international series four...
BBC
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker shows Gareth Southgate what he is missing
Ivan Toney's show of brilliance came too late to persuade England manager Gareth Southgate to take him to the World Cup in Qatar but his timing was perfect for Brentford as they shocked Manchester City. The 26-year-old disguised what must surely have been bitter disappointment with a performance of the...
BBC
Ulster Club SFC: Johnstons seem unaffected by dad Jerome stepping aside, says Kilcoo boss Gilligan
Coverage: Match reports of all four games on BBC Sport website; highlights of Ballybay v Kilcoo and Errigal Ciaran v Glen. Kilcoo manager Conleith Gilligan says Ryan, Jerome and Shealan Johnston have seemed unaffected by the speculation surrounding their father Jerome's involvement in Sunday's Ulster Club Football quarter-final. Ballybay joint-boss...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jojo Wollacott ruled out of Ghana squad after finger injury
Ghana will be without first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott at the World Cup after he suffered a finger injury before his final club game before the tournament. Charlton Athletic's Wollacott, 26, was injured in the warm-up for a League One match at Burton on Saturday, and has been left out of the Black Stars squad for Qatar.
BBC
Analysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford
Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
ESPN
Caitlin Foord drives Australia to huge win over Sweden as Matildas build toward Women's World Cup
Australia roared to a 4-0 victory over Sweden in Melbourne to make it three wins on the bounce. A Caitlin Foord double as well as goals for Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler earned the Matildas a win over their highest-ranked opponents since their 1-0 defeat of the world No. 1 United States back in 2017.
Ings scores 2 as Aston Villa rallies to beat Brighton 2-1
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Aston Villa recovered from a goal conceded in the opening minute to earn its first away victory of the season, beating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday to hand new manager Unai Emery a second straight Premier League win. Danny Ings scored both goals for Villa, equalizing...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Maguire, Depay, Mbappe, Felix, Endrick, Mudryk, Bielsa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian) Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham...
Vale Kenny Williams – Swans’ song leader and Blood brother to all
As the Swans’ greatest supporter over 40 years, Kenny Williams, became a friend, father-figure and ‘hydration specialist’ to generations of Sydney players. This week, legends of the club paid tribute to a life in the winner’s circle
Soccer-Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being actively forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
