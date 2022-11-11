ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Was Australia-New Zealand semi-final the best game ever?

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. It had the makings of a classic - top talent, intense rivalry, a big prize at stake - and the Rugby League World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand did not disappoint.
BBC

Welsh regional rugby's Judgement Day to return at Principality Stadium

Wales' regional rugby 'Judgement Day' will return to the Principality Stadium with back-to-back derbies taking place on Saturday, 22 April, 2023. Ospreys will face Cardiff Rugby (15:00 BST) before Dragons take on Scarlets (17:15 BST). It will be the final weekend of the United Rugby Championship's (URC) regular season. Judgement...
BBC

Rugby World Cup 2023: Kenya eliminated after qualifying loss to Portugal

Rugby World Cup 2023 final qualification tournament. Tries: Tadjer 3, Cardoso Pinto, Lima, Pinto 2, Appleton 2, Rebeldo de Andrade, Penalty try, Belo, Campergue Cons: Marques 7, Portela, Guedes. Kenya: (0) 0. Sent off: Juma. Kenya's hopes of reaching the 2023 Rugby World Cup were ended as the 14-man Simbas...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer

It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC

Ivan Toney: Brentford striker shows Gareth Southgate what he is missing

Ivan Toney's show of brilliance came too late to persuade England manager Gareth Southgate to take him to the World Cup in Qatar but his timing was perfect for Brentford as they shocked Manchester City. The 26-year-old disguised what must surely have been bitter disappointment with a performance of the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Jojo Wollacott ruled out of Ghana squad after finger injury

Ghana will be without first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott at the World Cup after he suffered a finger injury before his final club game before the tournament. Charlton Athletic's Wollacott, 26, was injured in the warm-up for a League One match at Burton on Saturday, and has been left out of the Black Stars squad for Qatar.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford

Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
The Associated Press

Ings scores 2 as Aston Villa rallies to beat Brighton 2-1

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Aston Villa recovered from a goal conceded in the opening minute to earn its first away victory of the season, beating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday to hand new manager Unai Emery a second straight Premier League win. Danny Ings scored both goals for Villa, equalizing...
BBC

Saturday's gossip: Maguire, Depay, Mbappe, Felix, Endrick, Mudryk, Bielsa

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian) Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham...

