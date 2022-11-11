ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Stocks mixed as Wall Street closes strong week; crypto falls

By STAN CHOE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkXyg_0j7SMfKD00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is largely holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before, and stock indexes are mixed Friday to keep them on track for a strong gain for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% in afternoon trading after drifting between modest gains and losses. A day earlier, it soared 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 201 points, or 0.6%, at 33,514, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher, as of 12:22 p.m. Eastern time.

Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its strict anti-COVID measures, which have been hurting the world's second-largest economy. Hopes for more economic growth from China helped not only stocks but also oil prices to rise, with U.S. crude gaining 2.5% to $88.62 per barrel.

Thursday's huge rally for Wall Street came after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed by more than expected last month. That raised hopes the worst of inflation may have finally passed and that the Federal Reserve can take a less aggressive path on raising interest rates, though economists cautioned high inflation could remain stickier than expected on the way down.

Hikes to such rates can cause a recession and drag down on stock prices. They've been the main reason for Wall Street's struggles this year.

Perhaps just as important as how bad inflation is at the moment is how high U.S. households see it being in future years. That's because too-high expectations could trigger a vicious cycle where people accelerate purchases and make other moves that inflame inflation further.

The Fed has said it follows such expectations closely and that preventing such a doom loop is one of the reasons it's moved so aggressively on rate hikes. Inflation expectations have not gotten high enough to trigger panic at the Federal Reserve, and a preliminary report on Friday suggested they're not moving very much.

The median expectation for inflation in the coming year among households rose to 5.1% from 5% a month earlier, according to a survey by the University of Michigan. Expectations for long-run inflation, meanwhile, ticked up to 3%. But that's still within the same 2.9% to 3.1% range where they've been for 15 of the last 16 months.

“The consumer is laser-focused on inflation and they're feeling it every day,” said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network. “I wouldn’t expect that we see any upside with regard to consumer sentiment until inflation comes under control.”

The Fed has already lifted its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from basically zero in March. The likely scenario is still for it to hike further into next year, and then to hold rates at that high level for some time.

The hope for markets is that a softening in inflation could mean the Fed will hold the line at a lower, less painful level for markets than it would have otherwise.

“They’ve been pretty clear all along they were going to front-load the interest rate increases,” Price said. “They need some time to evaluate the data over the next few months.”

Traders are increasingly betting that the rate could top out around a range of 4.75% to 5% by early next year, according to CME Group. A week ago, they saw a higher ultimate rate as more likely, with a sizable chunk expecting something like 5.25% to 5.50%.

Bond markets are closed for trading in observance of Veterans Day. On Thursday, yields plunged as investors pared back their expectations for how aggressively the Fed will raise rates.

The S&P 500 is heading for its third weekly gain in the last four, and its rise of 5.2% is on track to be its biggest since June.

Companies that do a lot of business in China and around the region were particularly strong Friday following the relaxation of some anti-COVID restrictions. Wynn Resorts rose 6.4%, and Las Vegas Sands gained 6%.

Tapestry rose 7.6% and Ralph Lauren rose 6.9% to also help lead the S&P 500 higher. Both companies reported stronger profits for the latest quarter than expected.

On the losing end were health care companies. Cigna fell 10%, and Elevance Health dropped 7.4%.

In the crypto market, meanwhile, prices are sinking again amid the industry's latest crisis of confidence. One of the bigger crypto trading platforms, FTX, filed for bankruptcy protection after its users began scrambling to pull out their money on fears about its financial strength.

The exchange and its founder are under investigation by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, and rivals have said FTX's failure could dent confidence in the entire system.

Bitcoin fell to roughly $16,864, down 4.7% from a day earlier, according to CoinDesk. It set its record of nearly $69,000 almost exactly a year ago, and it was above $21,000 a week ago.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise, Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com

8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022

Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
msn.com

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
msn.com

Why the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Are Rising This Week

Shares of all major market indexes are rising this week, largely thanks to better-than-expected inflation data and after experiencing some volatility earlier this week. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader market, had risen close to 5% for the week as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite, a good proxy for the tech sector, climbed more than 6% this week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday up 4%.
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

The year is drawing to a close, and for many investors, it will be a year best forgotten. Unless things significantly change, the Nasdaq Composite is likely to be down for the year and post its largest yearly decline since 2008. Still, its not all bad news. Bad years for...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq build on biggest stock rally since 2020

U.S. stocks extended this week's dramatic ascent on Friday after deceleration in CPI inflation data ignited the most intense rally on Wall Street since early 2020. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.9%, notching its biggest winning week since June, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed up modestly higher, up 0.1%, lagging behind the other indexes.
Reuters

Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
Action News Jax

Funds disappear at imploding crypto exchange FTX

NEW YORK — (AP) — Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy