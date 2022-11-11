50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin found hidden in coffee table, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — Investigators said that they seized approximately $7 million worth of drugs when they raided an apartment in the Bronx.

New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said in a news release that Samuel Rojas-Comacho was arrested and charged in connection with the drugs found inside the apartment.

Investigators had seen Rojas-Comacho entering and exiting an apartment believed to be a drug stash location, WNBC reported.

Investigators said that when they served a search warrant, they found 11 brick-shaped packages, each containing approximately a kilogram of fentanyl/heroin. Detectives also seized five hockey puck-shaped packages and a large plastic bag containing narcotics. The packages and large bag were all inside a coffee table.

“This case illustrates how narcotics flow from state to state,” said Brennan. “Traffickers take great pains to conceal drug shipments that sell for millions of dollars, in this case inside a table outfitted with a hidden trap compartment.”

Prosecutors said additional drugs were found in the apartment’s bedroom, where street-ready glassine envelopes stamped with the name “Skull Crusher” were in a shoebox in the closet.

Prosecutors said that equipment and paraphernalia for packaging drugs were in the apartment, as well as bank receipts and bottles of medicine in Rojas-Comacho’s name.

Rojas-Comacho was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

©2022 Cox Media Group