A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court on two separate violent felony convictions. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says that 29-year-old Bless Grant, aka "Bam Bam," was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, after pleading guilty. On May 19, while out on bail for the April 5 conviction, Grant was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. On September 12, Grant was convicted of assault 2nd after pleading guilty to assaulting an individual by pistol whipping that person. Grant was also convicted of pointing that apparent handgun in a threatening manner at another individual during the same incident. Judge Foley sentenced Grant to six years in state prison plus five years post release supervision on the September 12 conviction and three years in state prison plus five-years post release supervision for the April 5 conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently. Grant was sentenced as a predicate felon.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO