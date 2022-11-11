ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Accused of Forgery, Theft

A Bradford woman is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card. According to court filings, a victim reported a lost credit card which was being used for fraudulent purchases at a number of local businesses. After being arrested on an unrelated charge, 32-year-old Emilie Ann Vangor allegedly admitted...
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man sentenced on two separate violent felony convictions

A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court on two separate violent felony convictions. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says that 29-year-old Bless Grant, aka "Bam Bam," was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, after pleading guilty. On May 19, while out on bail for the April 5 conviction, Grant was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. On September 12, Grant was convicted of assault 2nd after pleading guilty to assaulting an individual by pistol whipping that person. Grant was also convicted of pointing that apparent handgun in a threatening manner at another individual during the same incident. Judge Foley sentenced Grant to six years in state prison plus five years post release supervision on the September 12 conviction and three years in state prison plus five-years post release supervision for the April 5 conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently. Grant was sentenced as a predicate felon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects

Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Rape Charges for Rixford Man

A Rixford man is in McKean County Jail accused of rape and other charges. According to a criminal complaint, early Sunday morning 33-year-old Justin William Nichols attacked a victim, kicking them, striking them with his hand and a belt, and throwing objects including dresser drawers at them. Nichols then allegedly...
RIXFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NFPD investigating shooting

Just after 12:30 on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10, Niagara Falls Police responded to a house in the 2700 block of Falls Street for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 21-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR, and was transported to ECMC where she is listed in serious condition.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
GIRARD, PA

