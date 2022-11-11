Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, killed bicyclist while high
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
EC Sheriff: Seeks help with mounting costs for custody of Tops shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months after the racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo the legal process against the suspect is moving forward just as the bills to watch over him are piling up. 2 On Your Side went to talk with the Erie County Sheriff as...
Bradford Woman Accused of Forgery, Theft
A Bradford woman is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card. According to court filings, a victim reported a lost credit card which was being used for fraudulent purchases at a number of local businesses. After being arrested on an unrelated charge, 32-year-old Emilie Ann Vangor allegedly admitted...
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information in CompassCare arson investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with the arson at CompassCare in Amherst. The incident happened June 7, 2022 at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst. FBI investigators say...
Middle school student charged with felony, allegedly threatened school violence
A Starpoint Middle School student was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening violence at the school.
Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects
Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
Rape Charges for Rixford Man
A Rixford man is in McKean County Jail accused of rape and other charges. According to a criminal complaint, early Sunday morning 33-year-old Justin William Nichols attacked a victim, kicking them, striking them with his hand and a belt, and throwing objects including dresser drawers at them. Nichols then allegedly...
North Tonawanda woman accused of driving while intoxicated & hitting pedestrian
A North Tonawanda woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian in Niagara Falls.
Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
NFPD investigating shooting
Just after 12:30 on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10, Niagara Falls Police responded to a house in the 2700 block of Falls Street for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 21-year-old female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated on the scene by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR, and was transported to ECMC where she is listed in serious condition.
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
Jamestown woman pleads guilty for role in narcotics conspiracy
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
Pedestrian hit, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police. Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at […]
