Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Bridge St. is Booming! Another New Bar Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
The food and drink scene on Bridge Street continues to grow!. Recently we told you about Drip Drop Cocktail Room opening up on the street level of 443 Bridge St. NW, in the former home of The Sovengard (which is moving to 1232 Bridge St. NW). Well, in the lower...
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
Grand Rapids Area Zoos Closing Down for the Winter
With the white stuff falling from the sky, we have confirmation that winter is on its way! A couple of West Michigan zoos will be shutting their gates to visitors for the next couple of wintery months. John Ball Zoo's Last Day of the Season is November 20th. The last...
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
Santa Claus Girls Gets A Location Upgrade in Grand Rapids
The Santa Claus Girls are taking over a space inside the former DeltaPlex building for the next five years. With this announcement, the Santa Claus Girls can reach out and impact more children aged 12 or under and their families' lives. President of Santa Claus Girls, Tine Hudson, told WoodTV,...
Wine, Beer, and Food Festival Is Back At DeVos Hall for 2022
One of the top wine festivals in the country will be celebrating its 15th edition in West Michigan to kick off the 2022 holiday season. How did Grand Rapids Wine, Beer, & Food Festival start?. The Wine, Beer, & Food Festival was originally a festival that celebrated fine wines from...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball is a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children do not get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Grand Rapids Man Wins Guinness World Record for a 150-Foot Beard Chain
If your husbae says he doesn't want to cut his beard, maybe enter him into a beard competition. A Grand Rapids native is putting all of the bearded men to shame. Earlier this month in a bar in Casper, Wyoming, Joel Andrus was one of the people in the world's longest beard chain competition.
Scooter’s Coffee Now Open in Grand Rapids – AND Another One is On The Way!
Coffee lovers, get excited! A new spot to grab a cup of joe (and treats!) is now open in Grand Rapids. Scooter's Coffee, a Nebraska-based coffee shop with more than 300 locations nationwide, has opened its first Michigan location in Grand Rapids - and they're planning to open another before the end of the year!
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
The Real Reason Why Grand Rapids Should Be Considered The Best Sports City in Michigan
Michigan loves sports. From college to professional, we have some of the best (and worst) teams in America. And it's not just us blowing our own air horns- we're seeing a study from the financial website Wallethub, that is showing what cities in America are the best for sports fans.
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about seating in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Get Your Holiday Season Started With These West Michigan Christmas Festivals
You're feeling that winter chill sneak into the air, and when you step outside if you're lucky you might be able to smell a fireplace in the distance. We're all aware that it's almost the most magical time of the year. One of the best ways to kick off the...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
Can You Get A Ticket For Parking Like This Michigan Moron Did?
I'm sure I sound like a cranky old man that yells things like "GET OFF MY LAWN!" but something has been happening in my Grand Rapids neighborhood and it's really starting to GRIND MY GEARS. Someone has been parking their car during the day and at night part way up...
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Is Grand Rapids Really Going to See Snow This Weekend?
What? Snow this weekend? In two words, "Most Probably!" Okay, we're not going to be able to ski yet, but it's going to be darn cold this weekend according to the Fox17 weather team and with that, we will probably see snow! Kids are going to be thrilled and I see snowmen appearing in yards and snowball fights coming.
