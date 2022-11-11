ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

What are Lexington’s chances of slush and snow Saturday? Check out the latest forecast

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zlfq7_0j7SLLpa00

Tropical Storm Nicole dumped rain on Lexington Friday morning, offering welcome relief from moderate drought conditions that have caused wildfires to spring up across the state – but there’s a chance for snow this weekend.

That’s according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and local meteorologist Chris Bailey, with the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT.

But how much snow could we see in Fayette County, if at all, this weekend? Will any of it stick around long enough to accumulate? Here’s what to know if you plan to spend any time outdoors this weekend.

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring much needed rain

Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s Atlantic Coast early Thursday. The Category 1 storm sent beachfront homes toppling into the ocean and killed at least two people before it weakened and was downgraded into a tropical storm, according to local news reports.

For Lexington and much of Eastern Kentucky, the storm means a lot of rain. Between 1 to 3 inches are expected to pour over the central and eastern swaths of the state, according to Bailey.

“Bands of heavy rain are spinning across central and eastern Kentucky, and there’s the chance for a little thunder to show up. These bands of rain are bringing beneficial rainfall to the region with a general 1 - 2 inches of rain with local 3 inches amounts a possibility,” Bailey wrote in his forecast Friday .

In its own forecast, the NWS in Louisville called for possible thunderstorms before 4 p.m. in Lexington Friday, followed by more rain. The storms could bring heavy rainfall rapidly, the forecast warned.

It will likely be welcomed in Eastern Kentucky. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said a spate of dry conditions had led to the outbreak of 52 active fires across 28 counties.

Up to 32 fires were still burning, but were contained, when Beshear announced the news at his regular weekly news conference. Among them was a wildfire that had burned nearly 1,000 acres in Estill County, Beshear said.

Will Lexington see snow this weekend?

The setup for snow this weekend arrives later Friday when a cold front rolls in from the west, Bailey noted in his forecast Friday.

“That blast of wintertime arrives later tonight in the form of a cold front working in from the west. This front will also have a quick-moving wave of low pressure developing along the front. That leads to rain and snow developing from southwest to northeast late tonight and early Saturday,” Bailey wrote Friday. “This is a quick-hitting rain and light snow maker, but there’s enough moisture to put down some light snow accumulations for some, and this would mainly happen on grassy and elevated surfaces.”

Lexington happens to be right in the sweet spot for the best chance of slushy snow accumulations of up to 1 inch.


The NWS has a similar outlook for snow Saturday. Rain showers will be likely before 10 a.m. Saturday, with more rain and snow showers likely between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. That’s followed by a slight chance of more rain showers Saturday afternoon.

Overall, the chance of precipitation is at 60% Saturday, according to the NWS, with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.

More snow expected Tuesday?

According to Bailey, the possibility of snow returns to the forecast again Tuesday.

“The models all have this system, but treat the track and intensity a little differently,” Bailey wrote in his Friday forecast.

The NWS also calls for possible snowfall, forecasting a 20% chance after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

There’s a better chance as the day goes on, with rain, snow and freezing rain possible before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The overall chance of precipitation is at 40%. Tuesday.

Kentuckians can expect more extreme weather events, and forecasting them may get trickier

Do you have a question about weather in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching our next wintry system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cold morning in Kentucky with pesky clouds that can’t seem to give us a break. This could bring an isolated flurry to some before we get that sunshine. Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will stay...
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY

(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wild Weather Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run of awesome weather days is coming to a crashing halt as the pattern goes a little crazy over the next few days. We have heavy rain from a tropical system rolling in and that precedes the chance for a few flakes behind it over the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKYT 27

Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fires are still burning in parts of south-central Kentucky. Firefighters say the rain is helping, but there are still some flames in Rockcastle County. There are not any new fires but they are working to put out the existing ones. Wildfires have burned about 1,900...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
wmky.org

Major Traffic Delays Expected on KY 377 Near Morehead Monday for Bridge Work

Steel beam deliveries for the Cimmaron Road bridge replacement at KY 377 in Rowan County will cause major traffic delays near Morehead on Monday. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, contractors will deliver three 22,000-pound, 100-foot long steel beams to the work site on Cimmaron Road, which is off KY 377 about a half mile from the KY 32 intersection. The following traffic impacts are expected:
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain arrives before a season changing cold front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tropical moisture will fill our skies on Friday. We’ll get some much-needed rain before the cold blast races across Kentucky. There will be very little happening over the next couple of days. We’ll be mainly dry with temperatures that should warm into the 70s for both Wednesday & Thursday. It looks awesome for just a little while longer.
LEXINGTON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly river crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17-year-old of Lexington was traveling north on Old Richmond Road. Police say the juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
FRANKLIN, KY
whopam.com

Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky

The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
596
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy