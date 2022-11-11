Read full article on original website
Golden Corral offers Military Appreciation Night
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A national restaurant chain is doing its part to honor the nation's 19 million military veterans. This will be the 22nd year that Golden Corral has hosted Military Appreciation Night. The restaurants will once again serve a complimentary "thank you" dine-in buffet meal and beverage...
WAVY News 10
Local veteran continues to give back to military and community
WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Local veteran continues to give back to military …. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Local makers remember small business owner found …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Good Samaritans who responded to Spirit of Norfolk …. The Coast Guard announced Friday in...
WTOP
Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears attends Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Rain didn’t stop the Potomac Regional Veterans Council from hosting the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery, where they recognized and honored the sacrifices made by those who have served.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
Holy Saugeye! Record-sized fish reeled in at Staunton River in Virginia
The hybrid "Saugeye" fish is still new to Virginia, but has made a big splash -- quite literally. The Department of Wildlife Resources awarded their first ever record for the species recently when a Virginia man reeled in an impressive catch.
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
cardinalnews.org
Election 2022 highlights the continuing collapse of Democratic Party in rural Virginia
Here’s my election analysis on Blue Ridge PBS. The reelection – by wide margins – of Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, last week was as predictable as the sunrise and was greeted about the same way. Yawn. All the election excitement in Virginia,...
UV Cavalier Daily
TOLLIVER: Here’s a tip — divisive concepts are not what’s threatening Virginia’s schools
Since the beginning of his term, Governor Glenn Youngkin has been spouting divisive rhetoric — ironically, about “divisive” rhetoric. This has come to a laughable end. Announced in late January, Youngkin’s administration initiated a tip line to connect parents to his office in an attempt to survey the education of our Virginian children to ensure it did not violate his recent policies, specifically his mask mandate opt-out. However, he soon encouraged it to be used to also report “divisive” content in curriculum. An unfettered tip line open to all parents, students and Virginians alike — what could go wrong? Unsurprisingly, quite a lot. Youngkin’s tip line is not only ridiculous, but his arbitrary idea of “divisive concepts” makes it dangerous as well. A tip line designed to stop Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ rhetoric in schools welcomes division rather than warding it off. What’s more, Youngkin’s emphasis on the imaginary problems of division leaves real problems in schools — like disabled student accommodations and education quality — on hold.
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled
A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
WTKR
Audit gives insight into VBPD's holsters issues over the past year
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new report outlines the roller coaster of issues with the holsters used by the Virginia Beach Police Department over the last few months. News 3 first investigated issues with holsters last year and now the city of Virginia Beach has completed an eight-page audit into the situation.
Federal authorities investigating small explosions at ‘little free library’ in Virginia
ocal and federal authorities are investigating a pair of small explosions early Wednesday morning at a "Litte Free Library" and a nearby amphitheater.
Veterans receive free dental care from Newport News dentist’s program
Hampton Roads military veterans receive free dental care from Newport News dentist’s “Gift of a Smile” program
'My heart just broke' | Friends remember Virginia Beach woman found dead in Mexico Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night, the Virginia Beach small business community came together to honor Kandace Florence. "She was a light. She just lit up a room. Had the cutest little dimples, brightest smile." That's how Pattie Ditewig and Michelle Odom describe their friend Kandace. Kandace ran a...
