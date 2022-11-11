ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

13News Now

Golden Corral offers Military Appreciation Night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A national restaurant chain is doing its part to honor the nation's 19 million military veterans. This will be the 22nd year that Golden Corral has hosted Military Appreciation Night. The restaurants will once again serve a complimentary "thank you" dine-in buffet meal and beverage...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Local veteran continues to give back to military and community

WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Local veteran continues to give back to military …. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Local makers remember small business owner found …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Good Samaritans who responded to Spirit of Norfolk …. The Coast Guard announced Friday in...
NORFOLK, VA
WTOP

Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears attends Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Rain didn’t stop the Potomac Regional Veterans Council from hosting the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery, where they recognized and honored the sacrifices made by those who have served.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

TOLLIVER: Here’s a tip — divisive concepts are not what’s threatening Virginia’s schools

Since the beginning of his term, Governor Glenn Youngkin has been spouting divisive rhetoric — ironically, about “divisive” rhetoric. This has come to a laughable end. Announced in late January, Youngkin’s administration initiated a tip line to connect parents to his office in an attempt to survey the education of our Virginian children to ensure it did not violate his recent policies, specifically his mask mandate opt-out. However, he soon encouraged it to be used to also report “divisive” content in curriculum. An unfettered tip line open to all parents, students and Virginians alike — what could go wrong? Unsurprisingly, quite a lot. Youngkin’s tip line is not only ridiculous, but his arbitrary idea of “divisive concepts” makes it dangerous as well. A tip line designed to stop Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ rhetoric in schools welcomes division rather than warding it off. What’s more, Youngkin’s emphasis on the imaginary problems of division leaves real problems in schools — like disabled student accommodations and education quality — on hold.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled

A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Audit gives insight into VBPD's holsters issues over the past year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new report outlines the roller coaster of issues with the holsters used by the Virginia Beach Police Department over the last few months. News 3 first investigated issues with holsters last year and now the city of Virginia Beach has completed an eight-page audit into the situation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

