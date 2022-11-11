Read full article on original website
Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix
'Is that Will Smith?': Chris Rock mocks actor after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage. Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix. The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76
(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot...
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode on Nov. 12, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” will welcome Dave Chappelle back to Studio 8H this week for a second-straight new episode. Saturday’s show will mark the third time the controversial comedian has hosted the NBC variety sketch show, and the third time he has hosted after U.S. elections. Chappelle first hosted “SNL” after the 2016 presidential election, and again after the 2020 presidential election.
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Popculture
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Some ‘SNL’ Writers Reportedly Boycott Over Dave Chappelle Hosting The Show For A Third Time
The drama around Dave Chappelle has not gone away just yet. The post Some ‘SNL’ Writers Reportedly Boycott Over Dave Chappelle Hosting The Show For A Third Time appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Today's Talker: Black Panther Wakanda Forever dominates opening weekend
It's now time for Today's Talker! "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated opening weekend despite the major challenge of following "Black Panther," one of the biggest blockbusters ever.
John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star, Dead at 89
John Aniston, soap opera legend, has died. He was 89. Aniston, who starred on Days of Our Lives and is the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, died Friday (Nov. 11). His daughter confirmed John’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two of them when she was a baby. “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer began. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning...
For Machine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus,' art imitates life
Colson Baker — popularly known as his rockstar persona Machine Gun Kelly and for his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox — stars as “Taurus” in a new film that he says draws inspiration from his own life. In the movie being released in cinemas and on...
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way) If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer. The company will pay someone $2,500 to watch […]
Budd Friedman, Comedy Legend and Improv Founder, Dies at 90
Budd Friedman, the comedy legend who founded the iconic comedy club The Improv, has died at 90, The Hollywood Improv announced Saturday. “The comedy world lost a giant today,” the venue tweeted. “In 1963 he changed the world of comedy by creating the first comedy club for the masses to come together in laughter. In 1963 he changed the world. He went global. He was a pioneer. He was a gentleman. He was a luminary.”
Mara Agrait: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Arrival
With four rose ceremonies already past, Mara Agrait is one of the late arrivals to the beach on season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’. She was previously on season 26 of ‘The Bachelor.’. Mara was eliminated from ‘The Bachelor’ after openly questioning some of the other women to...
