Chicago, IL

The Independent

Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix

'Is that Will Smith?': Chris Rock mocks actor after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage. Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix. The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.
WEHT/WTVW

Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76

(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RadarOnline

'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Staten Island Advance

Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode on Nov. 12, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” will welcome Dave Chappelle back to Studio 8H this week for a second-straight new episode. Saturday’s show will mark the third time the controversial comedian has hosted the NBC variety sketch show, and the third time he has hosted after U.S. elections. Chappelle first hosted “SNL” after the 2016 presidential election, and again after the 2020 presidential election.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future

Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
WASHINGTON STATE
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
tvinsider.com

‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films

Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Decider.com

John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star, Dead at 89

John Aniston, soap opera legend, has died. He was 89. Aniston, who starred on Days of Our Lives and is the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, died Friday (Nov. 11). His daughter confirmed John’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two of them when she was a baby. “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer began. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

For Machine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus,' art imitates life

Colson Baker — popularly known as his rockstar persona Machine Gun Kelly and for his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox — stars as “Taurus” in a new film that he says draws inspiration from his own life. In the movie being released in cinemas and on...
WTWO/WAWV

Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way) If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer. The company will pay someone $2,500 to watch […]
TheWrap

Budd Friedman, Comedy Legend and Improv Founder, Dies at 90

Budd Friedman, the comedy legend who founded the iconic comedy club The Improv, has died at 90, The Hollywood Improv announced Saturday. “The comedy world lost a giant today,” the venue tweeted. “In 1963 he changed the world of comedy by creating the first comedy club for the masses to come together in laughter. In 1963 he changed the world. He went global. He was a pioneer. He was a gentleman. He was a luminary.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

