FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Sports Business Journal
FTX files for bankruptcy as sports properties mull options
Crypto exchange FTX, which has multiple high-level sports sponsorships, on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (SBJ). In N.Y., Lora Kelley notes the total amount that the exchange "owes its customers is unclear, though it may be as much" as $8B. FTX had "gone on a tear signing prestigious sports partnerships." Georgetown Univ. sports management professor Marty Conway said that teams and organizations "may try to recover money through litigation and look for a replacement sponsor." On Thursday, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County called the FTX-Heat arena naming rights deal “an evolving situation,” and said the county was reviewing the crypto exchange’s financial situation. The spokesperson added, “Should FTX be unable to meet their financial obligations under the naming rights deal, the county will explore all legal remedies.” Kelley notes in in 2002, executives of the Astros "agreed to buy back naming rights from Enron, the disgraced energy company." Enron Field later became Minute Maid Park (N.Y. TIMES, 11/11).
CNET
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Said to Be in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said Saturday he's in the Bahamas, Reuters reported. In a text message sent to the news outlet, Bankman-Fried denied speculation he had flown to South America after being removed from his position at the exchange. The text message...
Crypto Giant FTX To File For Bankruptcy, CEO Steps Down
Crytpocurrency giant FTX has begun the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following founder Sam Bankman-Fried's decision to step down as CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
decrypt.co
Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Says He’s Really Sorry—Again
Bankman-Fried said he is still "piecing together all of the details" of how he lost billions of dollars of users’ funds. Crypto CEOs love writing long Twitter threads, and disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is no exception. Bankman-Fried published a five-part apology thread Friday morning confirming the news that...
decrypt.co
Amy Wu Resigns From FTX Ventures as SBF's Crypto Empire Unravels
A former partner at Lightspeed Ventures, Wu joined the investment arm of FTX in January, funding several crypto startups. As the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to send shockwaves across the industry, Amy Wu, a former partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, told The Information on Friday that she has resigned from her position with FTX Ventures.
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder's philanthropic gifts
The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the "effective altruism" movement
US News and World Report
Sam Bankman-Fried's Sudden Turn From White Knight to Washout
(Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried earned a reputation as savior of the crypto industry when he bailed out two platforms earlier this year. But when FTX, the exchange he co-founded and led until Friday, needed a lifeline, none was forthcoming. Until this week, the 30-year-old American was seen as a darling...
blockchain.news
FTX Enters Bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as CEO
Troubled crypto exchange FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., with Sam Bankman-Fried resigning as the CEO. The bankruptcy application included approximately 130 more affiliated companies including Alameda Research, the exchange’s trading firm, and FTX US, the company’s U.S. subsidiary. According to an FTX statement...
Ars Technica
Game over for FTX as CEO-founder quits and company files for bankruptcy
FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after it was unable to meet a torrent of withdrawals, marking a stunning collapse for Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire that was valued at $32 billion just months ago. The filing in a federal court in Delaware on Friday includes FTX’s...
MoneyWatch: Reports of bankruptcy fears at Twitter
The New York Times reports Twitter employees say new owner Elon Musk told them bankruptcy could be looming over the company. MarketWatch reporter Andrew Keshner joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the company's financial outlook and recent reported calls for employees to return to the office.
thenewscrypto.com
John Ray III Takes Over as CEO of Bankruptcy Filed FTX
John J. Ray III is registered for insider trading, according to a report from SEC. The once-dominant crypto exchange has fallen apart in the span of a week. Due to a severe lack of funds, cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced on Friday morning that it has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11. The previously $32 billion exchange suddenly collapsed due to a liquidity issue, and the company announced the resignation of former CEO and billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group -- with about 130 affiliated companies -- tweeted Friday that it has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The bankruptcy includes FTX Trading Ltd. doing business as FTX.com, West Realm Shires Services, Inc. and Alameda Research Ltd. FTX Group said in a...
Desperate FTX customers may have exploited NFT-linked loophole to recover funds before bankruptcy filing
A string of suspicious NFT transactions on the FTX NFT marketplace has some Twitter users speculating that FTX customers with locked funds may have exploited a loophole to recover them. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. FTX’s bankruptcy means some customers will have to wait months, or...
FTX targeted in $400M hack as bankruptcy unfolds
A cybercriminal appears to have attempted to steal $400 million of customer funds from the crypto exchange FTX as the platform grapples with its bankruptcy, alongside widening questions about its business practices. Why it matters: Many consumers, companies and crypto projects have their funds trapped on the exchange while bankruptcy...
CoinDesk
FTX Blowup Puts Trove of Prized Bored Apes at Risk of Liquidation
As Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire teeters on the brink of an solvency crisis, one potential source of money is a trove of prized non-fungible tokens (NFT) worth millions of dollars owned by Alameda Research. The 92-NFT collection features 31 rare ones from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection and 26...
US DOJ Wants Binance To Reveal What It Learned About FTX
The United States Department of Justice, among other authorities, reportedly reached out to Binance and asked what it learned about FTX following short-lived acquisition chatter that met its doom within a couple of days. Earlier this week, Binance announced plans to acquire rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX to save the latter from imploding due to a liquidity crunch.
