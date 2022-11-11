Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Fight between siblings leads to threats with a loaded gun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after fighting his brother and pointing a gun at people in his home, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a home near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of two siblings fighting.
WOWT
1 dead, 7 injured in Omaha house party shooting
Results are expected on Friday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is around the corner, the holiday cheer has begun. Breast cancer survivors remain grateful during event in Ralston. Updated: 12 hours ago. Dozens of breast cancer survivors...
Sioux City Journal
At trial for Lincoln man's killing, Omaha defendant tells jury: 'I had nothing to do with this'
The man accused of shooting a Lincoln man in February 2021, and leaving him to die in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana took the stand at his trial Thursday and told the jury he was being framed. Deontae Rush, a 27-year-old from Omaha charged...
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
WOWT
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill driver in road rage incident, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill another driver, Lincoln Police say. The road rage was reported around 8 a.m., when the victim told police that he was threatened at a northwest Lincoln gas station. The 25-year-old man said he was driving on...
WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for knife threats, tire slashing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill someone and damaged their vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said that 24-year-old Nicholas Vanackeren was arrested Wednesday morning. LPD said they were called to a U-Stop on West Fletcher Ave. in north Lincoln. A...
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 10 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
iheart.com
Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
klkntv.com
Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
kfornow.com
Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury
(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
westerniowatoday.com
Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
klin.com
67 Year Old Man Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop
Lincoln Police stopped a vehicle near NW 12th Street and West Commerce Way just after 9:00 Thursday night after the driver failed to use his turn signal and drove over a curb. Captain Todd Kocian says 67 year old Steven Watson consented to a search of his vehicle. “Officers discovered 54.3 gm of methamphetamine, 35.3 gm of marijuana and 4.3 gm of psilocybin mushrooms.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at Brownell Elementary School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Lincoln Public Schools employee discovered a broken window. Monday at 6:08 p.m., officers were called to Brownell Elementary School on a report of vandalism on the west side of the school. Police...
klin.com
Road Rage Incident In West Lincoln Leads To Arrest
Lincoln Police arrested a 27 year old man late Monday afternoon after they say he pulled a gun on a 19 year old man during a road rage incident. A 19 year old man told police another driver became upset after believing he was cutoff in traffic near I-80 and the Highway 6 interchange.
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
