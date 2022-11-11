ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

1 dead, 7 injured in Omaha house party shooting

Results are expected on Friday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is around the corner, the holiday cheer has begun.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for knife threats, tire slashing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill someone and damaged their vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said that 24-year-old Nicholas Vanackeren was arrested Wednesday morning. LPD said they were called to a U-Stop on West Fletcher Ave. in north Lincoln. A...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln

The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle

(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury

(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
LINCOLN, NE
westerniowatoday.com

Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klin.com

67 Year Old Man Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop

Lincoln Police stopped a vehicle near NW 12th Street and West Commerce Way just after 9:00 Thursday night after the driver failed to use his turn signal and drove over a curb. Captain Todd Kocian says 67 year old Steven Watson consented to a search of his vehicle. “Officers discovered 54.3 gm of methamphetamine, 35.3 gm of marijuana and 4.3 gm of psilocybin mushrooms.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at Brownell Elementary School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Lincoln Public Schools employee discovered a broken window. Monday at 6:08 p.m., officers were called to Brownell Elementary School on a report of vandalism on the west side of the school. Police...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Road Rage Incident In West Lincoln Leads To Arrest

Lincoln Police arrested a 27 year old man late Monday afternoon after they say he pulled a gun on a 19 year old man during a road rage incident. A 19 year old man told police another driver became upset after believing he was cutoff in traffic near I-80 and the Highway 6 interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE

