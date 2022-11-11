Read full article on original website
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
CNET
President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
CNBC
World leaders insist Russia's war in Ukraine must be a reason to act even faster on climate
World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan
President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
Sunak: Climate change will ravage our planet without urgent action
Rishi Sunak has told a Cop27 reception hosted by the King that the world will experience “more human suffering” if we continue to allow “climate change to ravage our planet”.The Prime Minister is attending Cop27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt next week after a U-turn but Charles will miss the gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists.The King has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn he told the Cop26 talks in Glasgow that the world has had enough of talking and commitments needed to be put into practice.But the “soft power” diplomacy of the monarchy will...
Cop27: ‘It’s humiliating’ – Indigenous voices say they are being ignored at climate summit – as it happened
A Kulkalgal activist from the Torres Strait Islands has said Indigenous people are ‘fighting for their homes’ as conference discussions focus on climate finance
CNBC
A showdown over climate reparations is brewing — and it will determine the success of the COP27 summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
It's going to be hard for Biden to meet this $11 billion climate change promise
President Biden has pledged to quadruple the annual U.S. contribution to international climate aid to $11 billion. He has a long, tough road to get there.
Biden to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.
Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
Biden Objects to China's ‘Aggressive' Approach to Taiwan in Three-Hour Meeting With Xi
The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the G-20 summit is due to kick off. The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday raised objections to China's actions toward Taiwan in...
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
World's dash for natural gas endangers climate goals -report
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Countries scrambling this year to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said on Thursday.
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets --warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe.
Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived on the resort...
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
CNET
'It's Abhorrent': Activists Condemn Rise in Fossil Fuel Reps at COP27 Climate Talks
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As world leaders gather in Egypt this week to engage with scientists, nongovernmental organizations, activists and other experts to decide how best to wean society off its fossil fuel dependency, there is one set of guests at the party who are not entirely welcome.
