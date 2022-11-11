ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Woman Claims She Was Served Fried Rat Instead of Fried Chicken at Popeye's

On October 18, a woman shared on TikTok (via Daily Dot) that she had ordered chicken at Popeye's, only to allegedly receive a fried rat in her food. Within the video, she holds up a fried piece of something that does indeed resemble a rat's tail, and the rest of her meal is arguably rat shaped. That's enough to ruin anyone's appetite. After more than two million views, the woman took the video down, but other Tik Tok users had already reposted it for their own followers. According to one user, the fried bit in question "looks like a center breast." As for the "tail," we're still a bit concerned.
TEXAS Pizzeria Is Catching Heat for Its Jeffrey Dahmer Pizza

There's been a lot of talk about how it's insensitive to dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. eBay even banned the sale of Dahmer costumes last week. But plenty of people are still doing it anyway because the Netflix show is so popular. Now this . . . A...
The 11 restaurant chains with the best ambiance

As consumers return to in-person dining, ambiance is regaining the importance it held among consumers before the pandemic began. Ambiance is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 11 restaurant chains with the...
DJ Khaled's New Taco Bell Crunchwrap Is Covered In Cheetos Dust

When Taco Bell invented the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, it was meant to be a limited-time item, according to the fast-food chain. As it turned out, folks loved the product more than anticipated, and in January 2006, it became a permanent fixture to the menu. According to QSR, it was promoted as the perfect item to take on the go due to its hexagon shape and enclosed sides, preventing its ingredients from falling out while walking and driving.
Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'

Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?

If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch

Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
