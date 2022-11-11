On October 18, a woman shared on TikTok (via Daily Dot) that she had ordered chicken at Popeye's, only to allegedly receive a fried rat in her food. Within the video, she holds up a fried piece of something that does indeed resemble a rat's tail, and the rest of her meal is arguably rat shaped. That's enough to ruin anyone's appetite. After more than two million views, the woman took the video down, but other Tik Tok users had already reposted it for their own followers. According to one user, the fried bit in question "looks like a center breast." As for the "tail," we're still a bit concerned.

3 DAYS AGO