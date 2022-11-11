Read full article on original website
Related
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
The Best Pizza Restaurant in Florida, According to Italian Pizza Experts and Travel Websites
It's arguably fair to say that Americans love pizza. According to a poll conducted by CiCi’s Pizza, the average American will consume about 6,000 slices of pizza over their lifetime. That same survey found that one-third of respondents ate pizza at least once per week.
A Woman Claims She Was Served Fried Rat Instead of Fried Chicken at Popeye's
On October 18, a woman shared on TikTok (via Daily Dot) that she had ordered chicken at Popeye's, only to allegedly receive a fried rat in her food. Within the video, she holds up a fried piece of something that does indeed resemble a rat's tail, and the rest of her meal is arguably rat shaped. That's enough to ruin anyone's appetite. After more than two million views, the woman took the video down, but other Tik Tok users had already reposted it for their own followers. According to one user, the fried bit in question "looks like a center breast." As for the "tail," we're still a bit concerned.
iheart.com
TEXAS Pizzeria Is Catching Heat for Its Jeffrey Dahmer Pizza
There's been a lot of talk about how it's insensitive to dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. eBay even banned the sale of Dahmer costumes last week. But plenty of people are still doing it anyway because the Netflix show is so popular. Now this . . . A...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in Tennessee.
nrn.com
The 11 restaurant chains with the best ambiance
As consumers return to in-person dining, ambiance is regaining the importance it held among consumers before the pandemic began. Ambiance is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 11 restaurant chains with the...
DJ Khaled's New Taco Bell Crunchwrap Is Covered In Cheetos Dust
When Taco Bell invented the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, it was meant to be a limited-time item, according to the fast-food chain. As it turned out, folks loved the product more than anticipated, and in January 2006, it became a permanent fixture to the menu. According to QSR, it was promoted as the perfect item to take on the go due to its hexagon shape and enclosed sides, preventing its ingredients from falling out while walking and driving.
Thrillist
We Tried Taco Bell's New Grilled Dipping Tacos & They're Very, Very Cheesy
Taco Bell seems worried you won’t have a reason to whip through its drive-thru. It brought back Mexican Pizza. It brought back the Enchirito. It just launched Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. And it has unveiled a pile of new menu items it is testing at select locations. One of...
Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'
Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch
Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
How to Make Eiskaffee (German Coffee and Ice Cream)
Sometimes a coffee is just a coffee. Other times, it’s a drink so special that it will transport you around the world in one sip. With this eiskaffee, or ice cream coffee, you’ll be on a German sidewalk cafe in no time. Half coffee drink, half ice cream...
Comments / 0