FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property TaxesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Montclarion
Montclair State Students Show Lack of Civic Engagement During Midterm Elections
Although some went to the polls on Tuesday, many Montclair State University students stayed home on Election Day. Many were unaware of the candidates and the issues in their own communities and felt discouraged by the current state of politics. According to research done by the Center for Information and...
Montclarion
Montclair State Student Government Association Holds Special Election for New Treasurer
Disclaimer: Camryn Wade is The Montclarion’s business manager, but she is not involved in editorial decisions. The Student Government Association (SGA) at Montclair State University held a special election for a new treasurer earlier this week. The former executive treasurer, Diana N. Anyansi, stepped down from the position due...
Montclarion
Student Artist Profile: Jack Powers
After hearing Jack Powers perform at the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Zine event last May and getting an exclusive first listen at their new EP, “Jack Flowers and The Petal Tones,” which was released on Oct. 20, I was eager to learn more about their experience as a musician.
Montclarion
Executive Producer Michael Peroff’s ‘The Shanghai Quartet: Behind the Strings’ Tells Musicians’ Story
Michael Peroff, who works alongside director Hal Rifken as executive producer of the new documentary film “The Shanghai Quartet: Behind the Strings,” visited Montclair State University’s Film Forum on Nov. 8. Peroff is the co-founder of a television production company based in China. His company, Stone Bridge...
Montclarion
The Call On Howard St.
“We have a 10-16 over on 13 Howard St. Is there anyone who can take the call?”. “This is Officer Connolly, responding to the 10-16. On the way.” 13 Howard St., why does it sound so familiar?. I’ve lived in Verona, NJ all my life. It was a fairly...
Montclarion
Women’s Soccer Hosting NCAA Division III Tournament
The Montclair State University women’s soccer team was waiting in anticipation and full-on anxiety to see if their name would make the bracket for the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Champions room in the Red Hawk Annex was filled with the team, head coach Patrick Naughter standing nervously around...
