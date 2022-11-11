ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclarion

Student Artist Profile: Jack Powers

After hearing Jack Powers perform at the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Zine event last May and getting an exclusive first listen at their new EP, “Jack Flowers and The Petal Tones,” which was released on Oct. 20, I was eager to learn more about their experience as a musician.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

The Call On Howard St.

“We have a 10-16 over on 13 Howard St. Is there anyone who can take the call?”. “This is Officer Connolly, responding to the 10-16. On the way.” 13 Howard St., why does it sound so familiar?. I’ve lived in Verona, NJ all my life. It was a fairly...
VERONA, NJ
Montclarion

Women’s Soccer Hosting NCAA Division III Tournament

The Montclair State University women’s soccer team was waiting in anticipation and full-on anxiety to see if their name would make the bracket for the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Champions room in the Red Hawk Annex was filled with the team, head coach Patrick Naughter standing nervously around...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

