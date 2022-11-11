Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
Charleston City Paper
Recent letters: From hospital data to dark skies, children and voting
Editor’s note: The Charleston City Paper periodically publishes letters received from readers. To submit your own reaction to City Paper coverage or local issues, we welcome letters to the editor. 11/13: Data integration is no small accomplishment. The recent integration of the MUSC- Roper St. Francis data systems is...
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors
South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
eastcoasttraveller.com
King Street In Charleston South Carolina
The upper King neighborhood is one of the most popular in Charleston and easily accessible. It has a rich history and is also home to some of the city's newest restaurants and hotspots. Visitors can spend a day window shopping or spend the night at one of the hot spots.
live5news.com
Food bank, automotive group donating Thanksgiving meals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local foodbank and automotive group are partnering to donate Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Those meals will go to veterans and schools across the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry Foodbank and Hendrick Automotive are coming together for their annual donation presentation and meal-packing event. Brenda Shaw, the...
live5news.com
Hundreds gather for annual N. Charleston Veterans Day celebration
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of Veterans across all military branches gathered in North Charleston for the city’s 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony featured Veterans as young as 25 to as old as 102, but all of them were happy they were able to gather with other Veterans and share stories of their time in the service.
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed. The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.
Trident Medical Doctor receives lifetime achievement award
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A local oncologic dentist with Trident Medical Center received national recognition on Saturday. Betsy Davis, DMD, MS, received the American Academy of Facial Prosthetics Andrew Ackerman Award at the Head and Neck Oncology Symposium at the Wild Dunes Resort on Saturday. Davis is an oncologic dentist with Head and Neck […]
citadel.edu
“I instantly knew that this was the place for me”: Meet Coast Guard veteran student Ricardo Quintero
In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, The Citadel is featuring some of the college’s outstanding veteran students representing different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. There are more than 250 veterans currently studying at The Citadel as either undergraduate or graduate students. They can take classes as day students alongside the Corps of Cadets, evening students with other non-cadet students or online. The Citadel’s Veteran Student Success Center also offers resources to these students to ensure they have an easy transition and excel here.
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
live5news.com
‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
GALLERY: Juveniles graduate from educational program at Chas Co. Juvenile Detention Center
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Deputies held a graduation ceremony for several graduates at Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 11 juvenile residents graduated from the Building Better Bridges (BBB) program through the Father to Father organization. The program educates students on making choices that benefit their […]
abcnews4.com
Downtown Charleston stores remain open as Nicole impacts Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From the beaches to downtown Charleston, Tropical Storm Nicole made an impact on the Lowcountry on Thursday. We saw flooding with high tide at one point closing a dozen streets. "This morning when I came down, the flooding was pretty high up the sidewalk and...
Portion of Broad St to close in November for repairs
UPDATE: Charleston city officials say the lane closures have been delayed to November 16. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Broad Street will be closed in November due to roadwork. According to the City of Charleston, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street will be closed starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs. […]
live5news.com
Charleston projecting to spend over $8M to address flooding in older West Ashley neighborhood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Nicole brings coastal flooding to the area, the City of Charleston is working on a long-term fix to help cut down floodwater in an old West Ashley neighborhood. Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said the issues the Windemere area off Folly Road faces...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Your Friend in Real Estate: Mount Pleasant’s Jim Grady
In more than 17 years in the real estate business, Charleston’s Jim Grady has seen some surprising changes—stratospheric home prices, growing preference for work-from-home offices and affinities for apartments and condominiums over single-family homes for millennials. One element that will always remain for him, despite any climate, is the collective value he instills in all his agents to foster relationships and trust with every client.
“It brings everybody together": Santee Indian Tribe building community through annual turkey shoot
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe's annual turkey shoot is all about building camaraderie. It's a tradition that started seven years ago by former Chief Randy Crummie. Although it's open to people of all ages, it's especially geared toward children. “We’re just basically trying to keep it...
abcnews4.com
International African American Museum
The IAAM in partnership with The Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina and Mount Moriah Baptist Church is hosting the Pre-Opening Worship Service with Bishop Michael B. Curry to talk with us About The Journey: A Call To Action For Historical, Spiritual And Social Justice. As a community, what is our responsibility to connect to create a healthy, loving community.
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, schools and governments in the Lowcountry have announced changes to their schedules. Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.
