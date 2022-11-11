ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Independent

Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general

This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
ALASKA STATE
Nymag.com

Mark Kelly’s (Likely) Win Is an Indictment of Sinema’s Politics

In the 2020 election, Arizona backed Joe Biden over Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points. This made The Grand Canyon State nearly four points more Republican than America as a whole. Had the national environment been a tad less favorable for Democrats, Arizona would likely have remained a red state.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Bennet beats O'Dea in Colorado Senate race

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) held off a spirited challenge from Republican construction magnate Joe O’Dea, bolstered by a blue wall in Colorado too high for the red wave to climb. In defeating O’Dea, among the most celebrated Republican Senate candidates of the midterm elections, Bennet, 57, won his third...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Republican midterm ‘red wave’ hopes evaporate as House and Senate remain too close to call

President Joe Biden started his day on Tuesday expecting American voters to deliver a stunning rebuke to his administration and his handling of the US economy by putting Republicans firmly in control of at least one half of the US Congress. House and Senate Democrats started their days expecting to begin hearing bad news as soon as in-person voting wrapped up on the east coast of the United States. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expected to deliver a victory speech by 11pm on Tuesday night, once it became clear that voters had given Republicans a firm majority in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Klain: White House ready for possible GOP investigations

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the Biden administration is ready for any potential investigations that Republicans launch if the GOP retakes the House majority. Klain told CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash on Wednesday that Republicans faded at the end of the midterm election campaign cycle because they were talking more about “what they were going to do to the president’s family” than what they could do for people.

