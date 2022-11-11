Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, $10K grand prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sound of victory. The Charlotte food truck ‘Another Food Truck’ is owned and operated by chef Anthony Denning, who won on an episode of ‘Chopped’ this month and took home a $10,000 grand prize.
kiss951.com
The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina
Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
readthereporter.com
The lies of Comparison
Hey Comparison, I heard your voice this week. You tried your best to discourage me. As I was landing in Charlotte, N.C., for a Hopewriters Conference, I was greeted by the wicked witch of comparison. She was in my head. Before I disembarked from the plane I heard her voice, which sounded a lot like the wicked witch from The Wizard of Oz.
The nonprofit Common Heart is asking for help to feed hundreds of families this Thanksgiving
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The nonprofit Common Heart is working to make a difference this Thanksgiving, bringing warm meals to families 1,500 families in Union County. They say as they work to feed hundreds of families, challenges like food shortages and lower donations are highly impacting their reach throughout the community.
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
WCNC
Prep your guest room for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jill Aker-Ray shares what you need for the best overnight stay experience for your guests. don’t use the old mattress that’s uncomfortable, if using an air mattress or pull out sofa-make sure its in good working order. 2.)Pillows. clean (and not the old heavy...
WCNC
Experience Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte until Nov. 20
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From until Nov. 20, you'll have a chance to get into the holiday spirit at Southern Christmas Show, happening at the Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte. The Southern Christmas Show is the largest Christmas Show in North America. Guests who attend will have the...
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Why so many local restaurants have makeovers on the menu
CHARLOTTE — For many restaurant owners, the focus over the past two years was on survival. Now, operators are shifting gears. They face a future in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene where takeout, to-go business and outdoor spaces are necessary. Renovations are just one way to compete. That’s...
WCNC
Nominate a veteran to win big, before time to enter runs out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Brothers ARS Cares Program - needs your nominations!. At ARS they are committed to ensuring the comfort of homeowners. Brothers believes no one should have to suffer without heat during freezing winter...
Santa Claus is comin' to SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Starting Friday, Nov. 11, Santa's sleigh will be at SouthPark Mall so all the good boys and girls can meet him during the holiday season. Santa will be at SouthPark through Christmas Eve for photos. Santa's helpers suggest making an...
'We for sure got the future' | Missouri woman connects with biological father in Charlotte after DNA test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for one family. A Missouri woman got the chance to meet her biological father who lives in Charlotte for the first time. It’s a connection she found after taking a home DNA test through a genealogy company. “I’m very nervous. Before I...
‘It’s therapy’: Vets bond over coffee at Mooresville hotspot
"And it slammed right into the gun. Blows up everything, blows all the ammo up," we overheard a vet sharing with friends at Richard's Coffee Shop.
Man dead in Rock Hill shooting
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was killed early Monday morning in Rock Hill, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:00 a.m. Monday morning at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
WCNC
Chilly week ahead for the Carolinas: #WakeUpCLT To Go
It's going to be a very cool week for the Charlotte area with the potential for some wintry weather. Chris Mulcahy and Brittany Van Voorhees have the latest.
Waxhaw nonprofit works to provide service dogs to veterans in need
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Veterans Day, we honor those who served in the military and devoted their lives to protecting the freedoms of all Americans. But sometimes the transition back to normal life isn't easy for veterans. That's why Project 2 Heal, a Waxhaw nonprofit, works to provide a...
WBTV
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
visityorkcounty.com
Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC
When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Beer Garden Was Just Named The #1 Beer Garden in America by USA Today
Charlotte’s favorite beer garden has just been named the best in the nation by USA Today. According to the publication’s new Best Beer Garden of 2022 report, South End’s Charlotte Beer Garden was ranked #1, beating out Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing (#2) and Raleigh’s Raleigh Beer Garden (#3).
