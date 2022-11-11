ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

The Jurassic Encounter Is Back This Week In Charlotte, North Carolina

Would you like to travel back in time this week? The Jurassic Encounter returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this week. During this prehistoric experience, you can feel the roar. There’s no way you can miss the Jurassic Encounter if you love dinosaurs. Ballantyne’s Backyard offers a dinosaur walk-through experience....
CHARLOTTE, NC
readthereporter.com

The lies of Comparison

Hey Comparison, I heard your voice this week. You tried your best to discourage me. As I was landing in Charlotte, N.C., for a Hopewriters Conference, I was greeted by the wicked witch of comparison. She was in my head. Before I disembarked from the plane I heard her voice, which sounded a lot like the wicked witch from The Wizard of Oz.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Prep your guest room for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jill Aker-Ray shares what you need for the best overnight stay experience for your guests. don’t use the old mattress that’s uncomfortable, if using an air mattress or pull out sofa-make sure its in good working order. 2.)Pillows. clean (and not the old heavy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Experience Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte until Nov. 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From until Nov. 20, you'll have a chance to get into the holiday spirit at Southern Christmas Show, happening at the Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte. The Southern Christmas Show is the largest Christmas Show in North America. Guests who attend will have the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Why so many local restaurants have makeovers on the menu

CHARLOTTE — For many restaurant owners, the focus over the past two years was on survival. Now, operators are shifting gears. They face a future in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene where takeout, to-go business and outdoor spaces are necessary. Renovations are just one way to compete. That’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nominate a veteran to win big, before time to enter runs out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Brothers ARS Cares Program - needs your nominations!. At ARS they are committed to ensuring the comfort of homeowners. Brothers believes no one should have to suffer without heat during freezing winter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Santa Claus is comin' to SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Starting Friday, Nov. 11, Santa's sleigh will be at SouthPark Mall so all the good boys and girls can meet him during the holiday season. Santa will be at SouthPark through Christmas Eve for photos. Santa's helpers suggest making an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dead in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was killed early Monday morning in Rock Hill, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:00 a.m. Monday morning at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
SALISBURY, NC
visityorkcounty.com

Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
YORK, SC

