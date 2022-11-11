ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TD5oB_0j7SJhqC00 Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district judge’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit filed by attorney Kelly Mathis against former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas Cox, former Seminole County Sheriff Donald Eslinger, and an investigator and a former general counsel for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathis was convicted in 2013 on gambling-related charges involving an organization known as Allied Veterans of the World, which was a major player in the internet cafe industry.

In the news: Kellyanne Conway Says Of Trump Attack On DeSantis “We Don’t Unity Right Now”

The state’s 5th District Court of Appeal in 2016 said Mathis should receive a new trial, ultimately leading to the prosecution being dropped. In the civil lawsuit and appeal, Mathis contended that he was acting as an attorney for Allied Veterans of the World and should not have been prosecuted because of any alleged illegal activities involving internet cafes.

He argued, in part, that he was arrested without probable cause and was a victim of “malicious prosecution,” Thursday’s ruling said.

A district judge in 2020 said the state and Seminole County authorities were shielded from the lawsuit through immunities designed to protect prosecutors and government officials for actions they take in their work. Thursday’s 32-page ruling by appeals-court Judges Jill Pryor, Britt Grant, and R. Lanier Anderson supported that conclusion.

In the news: Three Florida Girls Ages 12-13 Charged After Using Forklift To Vandalize Foam Company

“Notably, the amended complaint (the lawsuit) included no well-pled allegation that the prosecutors themselves conducted any investigative work before Mathis’s arrest,” part of Thursday’s ruling said. “Because the allegations in the amended complaint show that the claims against the prosecutors arose solely out of actions they took in initiating the criminal case and preparing for trial, we conclude that the prosecutors were entitled to absolute immunity.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 15

Joan Gilbert-Croteau
2d ago

Amazing the Biden people are going after Trump supporters. Many on the Biden side had better remember they will reap in what they have sown.

Reply
8
Hit man Heath 3
2d ago

They all get paid by the hard rock to keep gambling out of Florida except themselves. Hard rock makes 312 million per day. Let that sink in.

Reply(1)
2
Related
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida

MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

No Republican Left Behind In Florida

  DeSantis has pretty much had his way with the state Cabinet and Legislature during the past few years. But the Cabinet, House, and Senate became even more Republican in Tuesday’s elections, with the GOP easily winning races for attorney general, agriculture commissioner, and state
Monica Leigh French

Donald Trump is Disgruntled Over Governor Ron DeSantis

Trump is weary of having competition for the 2024 Republican nomination for President. Donald Trump was never known for his subtlety or his ability to keep his composure. It appears that there is some tension building between the top two conservative men who are assumed to be frontrunners in a 2024 Republican presidential election primary. Despite his affinity for everything MAGA, it looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be stepping on someone’s toes.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Judges Clear Way For Florida Redistricting Case

As Florida Republicans added four U.S. House seats in Tuesday’s elections, a panel of federal judges refused to toss out a lawsuit that alleges a congressional redistricting plan is “intentionally racially discriminatory.” The plan, which Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature during an April
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
144K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy